Rihanna werkt voor het eerst samen met andere ontwerper voor haar lingerielabel Savage x Fenty

03 januari 2020

Bron: Highsnobiety 2 Style Rihanna maakt steeds meer furore als modeontwerpster. Eerder bracht ze een erg gewilde lingerielijn voor vrouwen van alle maten en vormen op de markt en vorig jaar richtte ze haar eigen modehuis Fenty op. Ook in 2020 wil ze niet stilzitten. De Barbadiaanse diva heeft immers haar eerste collab bekendgemaakt.

Speciaal voor haar valentijnscollectie heeft Rihanna de handen in elkaar geslagen met designer Adam Selman. Voor wie de zangeres en zakenvrouw een beetje volgt, is dat geen grote verrassing. De twee zijn immers goede vrienden, Selman was eerder aan de slag als haar stylist én hij ontwierp in 2014 de iconische naked dress die ze droeg tijdens de CFDA Awards.

“Ik kan me niemand anders inbeelden dan Adam voor de allereerste samenwerking van Savage x Fenty”, zegt Riri er zelf over. “Adam is alles waar het merk voor staat: leuk, speels, sexy.”

De nieuwe collectie bestaat uit twee lijnen: Locket Down en Down the Aisle. Die eerste bestaat vooral uit gewaagde ontwerpen en is voor de durfals onder ons. De items van Down the Aisle zijn eerder voor de girl next door en zijn bedoeld om te mixen en te matchen. In totaal bestaat de collectie uit 19 stuks, van beha’s, bralettes, en een babydoll tot handboeien en een zweepje.

De stuks zijn verkrijgbaar via de webshop van Savage x Fenty. Prijzen variëren van € 14 tot € 75.