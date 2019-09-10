Rihanna steunt slachtoffers orkaan Dorian met lingeriecollectie TVM

10 september 2019

Al sinds 2012 zet popster Rihanna zich met haar organisatie Clara Lionel Foundation, naar haar grootouders Clara en Lionel, in om onderwijs en gezondheidszorg voor iedereen toegankelijk te maken. Dat trekt ze nu ook door naar de slachtoffers van orkaan Dorian. Ze ontwierp namelijk een exclusieve lingeriecollectie om met de opbrengst daarvan mensen in de Bahama's te steunen.

“Ik heb de Clara Lionel Foundation opgericht omdat ik geloof dat mensen door onderwijs, gezondheidszorg en proactieve maatregelen bij rampen een kans maken op een beter leven. Door geld te doneren of simpelweg een van de exclusieve Fenty-stuks te kopen, kun je bijdragen aan onze zaak”, schrijft Rihanna op Instagram.

Om de slachtoffers van orkaan Dorian te kunnen helpen, ontwierp ze 4 zwarte items: een nachthemd en 3 verschillende slipjes. De prijzen daarvan variëren tussen de € 24 en € 40. Per verkocht stuk schenkt ze naar eigen zeggen minstens € 6,3 aan haar fonds, waarmee ze verschillende acties in de Bahama’s gaat steunen. De collectie is limited edition dus van zodra de stuks uitverkocht zijn, worden ze niet meer bijgevuld. In het verleden steunde Rihanna ook al de slachtoffers van orkanen Harvey, Maria en Irma.