Rihanna schrijft geschiedenis met nieuwe Vogue-cover

Nele Annemans

10 oktober 2019

18u11 0 Style Voor de zesde keer koos hoofdredactrice Anna Wintour om Rihanna de cover van de Amerikaanse Vogue te laten sieren. En dat is een record. Geen enkele vrouw van kleur - zelfs topmodel Naomi Campbell niet - deed haar dat voor.

Rihanna is al lang niet meer alleen de zangeres van monsterhits als ‘Umbrella’ en ‘Diamonds’. Niet alleen is haar twee jaar jonge beautylijn een ongekend succes, ze maakt nu ook steeds meer furore als modeontwerpster. Zo bracht ze vorig jaar een erg gewilde lingerielijn voor vrouwen van alle maten en vormen op de markt en richtte ze eerder dit jaar haar eigen modehuis Fenty op.

En dat heeft ook hoofdredactrice van de Amerikaanse Vogue Anna Wintour goed begrepen. Zij zette de 31-jarige zangers voor de zesde keer op de cover van het modeblad. Een absoluut record want geen enkele gekleurde vrouw slaagde er al eerder in om de cover van het magazine meer dan vijf keer te sieren.

Rihanna snoept daarmee het record af van actrice en model Shari Belafonte die in de jaren 80 vijf keer op de cover van Vogue te zien was. Bovendien steekt ze andere bekende vrouwen als Beyoncé, Noami Campbell en Lupita Nyong’o de loef af. Maar niet alleen het feit dat ze dat record brak maakt deze cover zo bijzonder. Voor de eerste keer is de zangeres er ook op te zien in een eigen ontwerp.

Wil ze recordhoudster worden van álle vrouwen heeft ze wel nog wat werk voor de boeg. Het 75-jarige Amerikaanse model en actrice Lauren Hutton stond immers al 26 keer voor de lens van de Amerikaanse Vogue.