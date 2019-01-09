Rihanna lanceert sexy lingeriecollectie voor Valentijn Liesbeth De Corte

09 januari 2019

18u15 0 Style Kerstmis is gepasseerd en het nieuwe jaar is gestart. Tijd om uit te kijken naar de volgende zogezegde feestdag: Valentijn. Nog op zoek naar een pikant setje, voor je lief of gewoon voor jezelf? Rihanna weet wel raad.

“Sticks and stones may break my bones, but chains and whips excite me. Nanananana.” Van een zangeres die in 2010 nog het nummer ‘S&M’ uitbracht, kan je wel verwachten hoe haar lingerielijn voor Valentijn er zou uitzien: sexy en kinky. En kijk, de doorzichtige bodysuits, bralettes met slim geplaatste hartjes, knalrode lingeriesetjes, hoge strings en zelfs zweepjes kan je met exact die twee woorden beschrijven.

Zoals je ondertussen al van Savage x Fenty - zoals haar lingeriemerk heet - kan verwachten, zijn de items bedoeld voor vrouwen in alle maten en vormen. Concreet kan je beha’s kopen tot maat 115 E, ondergoed gaat tot XXXL. Ook op de webshop zien we grotere boezems en derrières, maar evengoed ook kleinere borsten en billen.

De collectie is vanaf vandaag online te koop.