Ready or knit, de cardigan maakt een comeback
Vorige week vond de modeweek in Kopenhagen plaats. Een kledingstuk dat je meermaals kon spotten op straat was, jawel, de cardigan. Waar je de vest vroeger nog associeerde met je grootmoeder of Doortje uit ‘F.C. De Kampioenen’, wordt hij nu vooral gedragen door mensen met oog voor stijl, waaronder een heleboel sterren. Denk maar aan Katie Holmes. De actrice verscheen op straat met een openvallende kasjmieren vest van het Amerikaanse modemerk Khaite, met daaronder een beha. Een combo die het internet blijkbaar deed ontploffen, want de afbeelding ging in een mum van tijd viraal.
Van Taylor Swift tot Harry Styles
Heel wat andere bekende namen zijn in de voetsporen getreden van Katie Holmes: van modellen als Bella en Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber tot zangeres Camilla Cabello en popster Rihanna, allemaal zijn ze fan. Taylor Swift noemde een van haar nummers op haar nieuwste plaat ‘Folklore’ zelfs ‘Cardigan’ en verkoopt ook gebreide vesten als merchandise. En dan hebben we het nog niet gehad over Harry Styles. De zanger droeg dit jaar een kleurrijke cardigan die zo in de smaak viel dat de hashtag #harrystylescardigan viraal ging op TikTok.
(Lees verder onder de foto’s.)
Om maar te zeggen: het kledingstuk heeft de modewereld opnieuw veroverd. Nu winkels stilaan starten met hun herfstcollecties, zie je ook steeds meer vesten in de rekken liggen. Bovendien past het bij de huidige trend van loungewear: sinds corona heeft comfort prioriteit en moet kledij vooral goed zitten.
Hoe draag je het?
Wil dat zeggen dat de cardigan officieel z’n comeback gemaakt heeft? “Hij is nooit écht weggeweest”, nuanceert styliste Linda Van Waesberge. “Waar vroeger vooral omaatjes en stijve types enthousiast werden als ze zo’n gilet zagen liggen in een winkel, nemen hippe trendsetters hem nu ook mee naar de paskamers. En zij zien er leuk uit omdat ze hem op een originele, plezante manier dragen.”
Dan de hamvraag: hoe doe je dat? “Dat is moeilijk. De klassieke manier, een cardigan over een kleedje of eentje met een riem erover, blijft seutig”, stelt Van Waesberge vast. Gelukkig heeft ze een aantal tips hoe je het wél moet aanpakken.
1. “Alles staat of valt met de manier waarop je zo’n cardigan combineert. Je kan het bijvoorbeeld dragen over een fijne, bijna doorzichtige coltrui. Op die manier creëer je een mooie moderne look.”
2. “Kies niet voor een jurk of witte blouse met een kleurrijke cardigan. Dat oogt enorm ouderwets. Behalve als je met dezelfde tinten werkt. Dat geeft wél een tof effect.”
3. “Ik raad aan om te kiezen voor een heel klein of mega-oversized exemplaar. Trek het aan over een lange bloemenjurk, dan kan je niets misdoen.”
4. “Mag het wat specialer? Combineer een jurk met blote rug met een cardigan, maar doe het vestje averechts aan. Op die manier blijft je rug bloot. Hoe later op de avond, hoe sneller je hem kunt uitzwieren.” (lacht)
Wij shopten enkele exemplaren bij elkaar
1/ Oranje cardigan van mohairmix van Fillipa K, 112,50 in plaats van 225 euro, online en in winkels te koop.
2/ Cardigan met rits van Ganni, 135 in plaats van 225 euro, online te koop.
3/ Cardigan met korte puffy mouwen van Monki, 30 euro, online en in winkels te koop.
4/ Roze cardigan van American Vintage, 165 euro, online en in winkels te koop.
5/ Cardigan met pofmouwen van InWear, 119, 95 euro, online te koop.
1/ Lichte cardigan van Olive Clothing, 50 euro, online te koop.
2/ Cropped cardigan van Zara, 19,95 euro, online en in winkels te koop.
3/ Cardigan met ruffles van Mango, 29,99 in plaats van 39,99 euro, online en in winkels te koop.
4/ Gele gehaakte cardigan van Zara, 39,95 euro, online en in winkels te koop.
5/ Katoenen cardigan van Stradivarius, 19,99 euro, via Zalando en in de winkel te koop.
