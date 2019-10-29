Raf Simons waagt zich voor het eerst aan skikleding TVM

11u16 0 Style Wintersportkleding heeft doorgaans weinig sexappeal en is zelden stijlvol, maar de Belgische ontwerper Raf Simons (51) brengt daar nu verandering in. Voor het Belgisch-Australische snowboard- en skimerk Templa creëerde hij een collectie waarin je als een doorwinterde fashionista door de bergen glijdt.

Eerder lanceerden Simons en Templa samen al een reeks balaclavas, oftewel bivakmutsen, toen hij nog bij Calvin Klein creatief directeur was. Voor dit seizoen breiden ze daar een vervolg aan in de vorm van een skicollectie, een unicum voor de ontwerper die geboren werd in Neerpelt. De lijn bestaat uit een aantal jassen, broeken, T-shirts, vesten en mutsen en voor de campagnebeelden werd onder andere rapper A$AP Rocky gestrikt.

“We hadden al donsjassen in onze eigen collecties, maar het was interessant om samen te werken met een speler als Templa wegens zijn enorme technische knowhow”, vertelde Simons over de samenwerking aan De Tijd. Hij doelt daarmee op het feit dat er voor de kleren bijvoorbeeld gebruik werd gemaakt van sympatex-stoffen die ademen, ecologisch zijn en ook waterdicht. Ook zitten er alarmsystemen verwerkt in de kleren waardoor reddingswerkers je snel kunnen terugvinden als je ondergesneeuwd raakt. Zoals verwacht is de collectie daarnaast ook gewoon stijlvol. Celebs als popster Billie Eilish werden dan ook al in het dagdagelijkse leven gespot in de jassen.

Waar skikleding sowieso al duur is, tilt de samenwerking tussen Raf Simons en Templa dat nog naar een niveau hoger. Jassen gaan over de toonbank vanaf een prijs van € 1,750, broeken voor € 888 en T-shirts voor € 392.