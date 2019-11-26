Raf Simons kondigt samenwerking met The xx aan NA

26 november 2019

17u13 0 Style Modeontwerper Raf Simons heeft zonet op zijn Instagrampagina aangekondigd dat hij gaat samenwerken met The xx. Dat deed hij door drie zwart-witfoto’s te delen van de leden van de Britse indieband, die elk een zwart bovenstuk dragen met een kruisje en de initialen van zijn naam erop.

Raf Simons mag zijn hoofdstuk Amerika en Calvin Klein dan wel definitief afgesloten hebben, stilzitten doet de Belgische ontwerper allerminst. Zo brengt hij nog steeds collecties uit onder zijn label Raf Simons. Hier kwam je bijvoorbeeld al te weten dat hij samen met Templa een modebewuste skicollectie creëerde.

En nu gaat hij dus ook een samenwerking aan met de Britse band The xx. Die collab kondigde hij aan op zijn Instagramaccount met drie foto’s van de bandleden, Romy Madley Croft, Oliver Sim en Jamie Smith die een zwarte trui dragen met de letter ‘x’ en zijn initialen erin. “Raf Simons / The xx coming soon!”, staat er bij de berichten te lezen. De muziekgroep deelde inmiddels dezelfde foto’s.

Of het gaat om een kledinglijn of andere soort samenwerking is tot op heden nog niet geweten. In het verleden werkte de designer al samen met The xx. Niet om een kledingcollectie uit te brengen, wel regisseerde hij samen met de Britse fotograaf Alasdair McLellan de videoclip bij hun single ‘I Dare You’.