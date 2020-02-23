Raf Simons gaat aan de slag bij Prada Liesbeth De Corte

23 februari 2020

13u02 0 Style Na maanden van speculatie is het eindelijk bevestigd: Raf Simons trekt naar Prada. De Belgische ontwerper zal samenwerken met Miuccia Prada als co-creatief directeur.

Het nieuwtje werd bekendgemaakt op een geheime persconferentie tijdens Milan Fashion Week, en is ondertussen bevestigd op de sociale media van Prada. Vanaf 2 april mag Raf Simons zich co-creatief directeur van het Italiaanse modehuis noemen. Dat wil zeggen dat hij en Ms. Prada evenveel in de pap te brokken hebben in het creatieve designproces en het maken van beslissingen.

“Ik ben heel blij dat ik deze nieuwe fase kan aankondigen. Het wordt sowieso heel spannend ... We vinden elkaar leuk, respecteren elkaar en we zullen zien welke richting het verder uitgaat. Het contract is trouwens forever. Er staat geen einddatum op”, zei Miuccia Prada. Simons voegde daar nog aan toe: “Al heel mijn leven kijk ik met veel interesse naar Prada. Ter verduidelijking: ik ga nog verder met mijn eigen label, maar ik ben altijd op zoek naar nieuwe uitdagingen.”

Het resultaat van deze samenwerking zullen we pas binnen enkele maanden kunnen bewonderen. De eerste collectie die ontworpen wordt door Prada én Simons zal gepresenteerd worden in september, tijdens de Lente/Zomer 2021 show tijdens de modeweek in Milaan.

Miuccia Prada nam in 1978 de fakkel over van haar moeder als hoofdontwerpster bij het modehuis. Destijds was Prada vooral gekend als fabrikant van exclusieve bagage, maar Miuccia Prada wist het merk te transformeren naar een globaal modelabel, zeker nadat ze in 1989 de eerste prêt-à-porterlijn op de markt bracht.

Eerder werkte Raf Simons voor Dior en Calvin Klein, maar eind 2018 werd zijn contract bij het Amerikaalse modehuis verbroken. Er waren al langer geruchten dat hij aan de slag zou gaan bij Prada Group, en nu is het dus officieel. Het is de eerste keer dat een ontwerper zonder banden met de Prada-familie aan het hoofd komt te staan van het modehuis.