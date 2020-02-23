Raf Simons gaat aan de slag bij Prada Liesbeth De Corte

23 februari 2020

13u02 0 Style Na maanden van speculatie is het eindelijk bevestigd: Raf Simons trekt naar Prada. De Belgische ontwerper zal samenwerken met Miuccia Prada als co-creatief directeur.

Het nieuwtje werd bekendgemaakt op een geheime persconferentie tijdens Milan Fashion Week, en is ondertussen bevestigd op de sociale media van Prada. Vanaf 2 april mag Raf Simons zich co-creatief directeur van het Italiaanse modehuis noemen. Dat wil zeggen dat hij en Ms. Prada evenveel in de pap te brokken hebben in het creatieve designproces en het maken van beslissingen.

“Ik ben heel blij dat ik deze nieuwe fase kan aankondigen. Het wordt sowieso heel spannend ... We vinden elkaar leuk, respecteren elkaar en we zullen zien welke richting het verder uitgaat. Het contract is trouwens forever. Er staat geen einddatum op”, zei Miuccia Prada. Simons voegde daar nog aan toe: “Al heel mijn leven kijk ik met veel interesse naar Prada. Ter verduidelijking: ik ga nog verder met mijn eigen label, maar ik ben altijd op zoek naar nieuwe uitdagingen.”

Het resultaat van deze samenwerking zullen we pas binnen enkele maanden kunnen bewonderen. De eerste collectie die ontworpen wordt door Prada én Simons zal gepresenteerd worden in september, tijdens de Lente/Zomer 2021 show tijdens de modeweek in Milaan.