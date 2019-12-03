Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness is het eerste niet vrouwelijke covermodel van Cosmopolitan in 35 jaar mv

03 december 2019

15u24

Bron: the independent 0 Style Jonathan Van Ness, van de Netflix-serie Queer Eye, schrijft geschiedenis. Hij is het eerste solo ‘niet vrouwelijke’ covermodel van Cosmopolitan UK in 35 jaar.

De Amerikaanse kapper en televisiepersoonlijkheid deelde zijn cover op sociale media en bedankte het magazine om ‘meer variatie in schoonheid te tonen aan LGBTQ+-mensen’. Van Ness gaf eerder al aan dat hij non-binair is en niet aan een bepaald gender wil gelinkt worden.

De laatste keer dat Cosmopolitan een persoon die zich niet identificeerde als vrouw alleen op de cover plaatste was in 1984. Toen ging de zanger Boy George met de eer lopen. De cover dient voor het januari-nummer van het magazine. Op de foto draagt Van Ness een oranje en roze tulle jurk naar de hand van de Amerikaanse ontwerper Christian Siriano. De 32-jarige vertelde dit jaar ook in zijn memoir ‘Over the Top’ dat hij al zes jaar met HIV leeft. Hij hoopt dat hij door over de aandoening te praten het stigma kan doorbreken en meer erkenning kan krijgen.