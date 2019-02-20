Poseer eens in een wassalon en krijg extra likes op Instagram TVM

20 februari 2019

12u03

Bron: Who What Wear 0 Style Foto’s delen van je eten, latte art, de fish gape, de Bambi-pose, de migraine-pose, barbievoeten, … er zijn al heel wat trends gepasseerd op Instagram. Nieuw in het rijtje is poseren in een wassalon. Er ook daadwerkelijk je was gaan doen hoeft niet, een beetje leunen op een droogkas en zwoel in de camera kijken is al genoeg.

In modemagazines worden wassalons al jaar en dag gebruikt als locatie voor shoots. Zoek maar eens ‘laundromat editorial’ op Pinterest of Google op en je vindt een rits aan voorbeelden. Denk maar aan de iconische shoot met topmodel Rosie Huntington-Whiteley voor Vogue Mexico of veel eerder Kate Moss die in 1995 voor de lens van fotograaf Arthur Elgort poseert in een wassalon. In bikini overigens. In 2014 poseerde Belgisch model Hanne Gaby Odiele dan weer voor Vogue Brazil in een wasserette. En zo kunnen we nog wel even verder gaan.

Pinterest undefined

Ondertussen hebben ook influencers in het snuitje dat een wassalon zich als een ideale achtergrond voor hun foto’s op Instagram leent. Het alledaagse van een wasserette staat namelijk mooi in contrast met een hele hippe opgeklede outfit, net omdat niemand ooit in hakken en volledig opgemaakt zijn of haar was zou gaan doen.

Een aantal voorbeelden: