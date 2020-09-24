Pornhub meets fashion: pornowebsite creëert kledinglijn met Berlijns modemerk Stéphanie Verzelen

24 september 2020

14u03 2 Style De gratis pornowebsite ‘Pornhub’ verkent nieuwe werelden. Ze slaan de handen in elkaar met het Berlijnse modemerk Namilia voor een capsulecollectie en een bijbehorende video waarin Pornhubsterren als modellen optreden. Is het porno? Is het mode? Vooral een spannende mix van beide.

Moeten we je Pornhub nog voorstellen? Het pornoplatform is al lang geen obscuur begrip meer: het staat in de top 10 meest bezochte websites ter wereld en kon tijdens de lockdown nog eens 15 procent extra groei noteren. En dus waagt het Canadese bedrijf zich steeds meer aan onorthodoxe, creatieve projecten. De laatste in dat rijtje? Een kledingcollectie met Berlijns modemerk Namilia.

‘Herotica’

Namilia bestaat sinds 2015 en is het geesteskind van ontwerpers Nan Li en Emilia Pfohl. Ze staan gekend om hun provocatieve, door punk geïnspireerde creaties die vrouwelijke seksualiteit willen vieren. En neem dat gerust letterlijk: op meerdere van hun ontwerpen prijken vulva’s in alle maten en vormen, er is zelfs een – erg populaire – ‘pussy coin purse’.

(Lees verder onder de foto.)

Een samenwerking tussen Pornhub en Namilia hoeft dus niet zo hard te verbazen. Beide merken sloegen eerder al de handen in elkaar voor de herfst/wintercollectie 2020 van Namilia, getiteld ‘Herotica’. Het concept? Vrouwelijke seksualiteit vieren en vrouwen de baas laten zijn over hun lichaam. De kleding? Geïnspireerd door Aziatische mode en overgoten met een stevige vleug dominatrix. Pornhubsterren Asa Akira, Marica Hase en Jade Kush wandelden mee in de New York Fashion Week-show en de show werd ook op Pornhub gelivestreamd.

(Lees verder onder de foto.)

Kristallen Pornhubprint

Nu gaan Pornhub en Namilia nog een stapje verder en creëren ze samen een nieuwe ‘Herotica’-capsulecollectie voor lente/zomer 2021. De collectie bevat vijf looks, waaronder een hoodie, een racerjurk en twee fluwelen sweatsuits – typisch Namelia – in roze of zwart, met een kristallen Pornhubprint. In de bijbehorende modevideo, via Zoom opgenomen tijdens de lockdown, draven opnieuw Pornhubsterren op. In de ‘safe for work’-versie op de sociale media-accounts van de merken en het YouTubekanaal van Pornhub blijft alles nog net braaf genoeg. Op het Pornhubkanaal van Namilia prijkt de ‘not safe for work’-versie, inclusief seksspeeltjes en masturbatiescènes.

(Lees verder onder de video.)

“De kosmos van seksueel plezier volgde tot nu toe vooral saaie en ouderwetse stereotypes die het mannelijke genot vooropplaatsen”, zegt ontwerper Nan Li. “Maar porno is niet iets dat uitsluitend voor mannen is. Vrouwen werden in die wereld tot nu toe gewoon het zwijgen opgelegd.”

De collectie shop je vanaf nu op www.pornhubapparel.com en www.namilia.com, of in de Berlijnse shop van het merk. Voor de racerjurk en de fluwelen sweaters en sweatpants betaal je 110 euro, voor de hoodie met harnas 129 euro, voor het T-shirt met harnas 75 euro.