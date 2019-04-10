Plussize model verovert Instagram: “Ik werd gepest op school, sociale media was mijn uitlaatklep” TVM

10 april 2019

13u04

Bron: Metro 0 Style De Amerikaanse La’Shaunae Steward (22) was al te zien in verschillende modecampagnes, ze ontwierp een collectie voor het bekende schoenenlabel Jeffrey Campbell en haar aantal volgers op Instagram stijgt met de dag. Dat heeft ze naar eigen zeggen allemaal te danken aan pestkoppen.

“In mijn eerste jaar op de middelbare school maakte ik een account aan op Instagram”, vertelt La’Shaunae aan Metro. “Ik werd heel erg gepest en sociale media was mijn uitlaatklep. Ik postte vooral selfies, maar die waren altijd enigszins bedekt of ik zat ergens achter omdat er zo mee gelachen werd op school.”

Op een dag maakte iemand een meme (een doorgaans grappige afbeelding die veel gedeeld wordt op het internet, nvdr.) van haar met een spottend tekstje bij over haar gewicht. Dat zorgde ervoor dat veel mensen haar profiel bezochten en op een paar weken tijd had ze tienduizenden volgers bij. Geen mensen die ook met haar figuur wilden lachen, maar net fans die haar bewonderden omdat ze zich niet liet doen door de trolls oftewel pestkoppen op het internet. Onder andere model Reece King verdedigde haar op Twitter: “Ze heeft een prachtige huid, schattige haarspeldjes, een cool kapsel, scherpe wenkbrauwen, geweldige oogschaduw en een toffe outfit & jullie willen haar belachelijk maken om haar gewicht en het T-shirt die ze draagt? Ontzettend flauw.”

Het moedigde La’Shaunae aan om meer foto’s van zichzelf te posten, vaak vergezeld van tekstjes over gelukkig zijn met hoe je eruitziet. Voor het eerst durfde ze ook te poseren in lingerie en zwemkledij en dat leverde haar geen windeieren op. Ondertussen heeft ze meer dan 91.000 volgers en loopt haar carrière als een trein.

“Ik wou eigenlijk helemaal geen model worden, maar steeds meer mensen begonnen me ertoe aan te moedigen. Omdat je in campagnes nooit volle en donkere meisjes zoals mij ziet.” Hoewel ze nog niet getekend heeft bij een modellenbureau was ze ondertussen wel al te zien in campagnes van Jeffrey Campbell (waarvoor ze ook een collectie ontwierp), Whatever 21 en Universal Standard.

Toch vindt ze dat er nog veel werk aan de winkel is. “Het is heel moeilijk als je voller en mondiger bent dan de meeste modellen. Ik word elke dag afgewezen en krijg veel kritiek. Ik voel me nog steeds niet echt geaccepteerd binnen de modewereld. Ik heb vaak het gevoel dat ik enkel geboekt wordt voor de likes op sociale media of zodat merken kunnen tonen dat ze met diversiteit bezig zijn.”