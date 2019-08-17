Plussize model Iskra Lawrence lanceert #CelluLIT: ‘toon je echte schoonheid’ Margo Verhasselt

17 augustus 2019

18u02 0 Style Plussize model Iskra Lawrence is al langer het boegbeeld voor body positivity en daar doet ze nu nog een schepje bovenop. De 28-jarige postte onlangs een foto op Instagram waarop ze trots haar cellulite toont met #CelluLIT. Niet veel later volgden duizenden Instagramgebruikers haar voorbeeld.

Het model wil met het beeld haar echte schoonheid laten zien. “Voor mij begint het allemaal met zo goed in je vel zitten dat je niet meer om de mening van anderen geeft. Het leven is zoveel gemakkelijker wanneer je voor jezelf leeft. Niet voor iemand anders zijn schoonheidsideaal, iemand anders zijn goedkeuring of het sociaal geaccepteerd beeld van perfectie. Jezelf zijn en doen wat je wil, is altijd goed genoeg”, schrijft het model neer bij haar foto.

Lawrence nam tevens ook deel aan een ‘no make-up challenge’, waarbij ze zes dagen lang geen make-up aanbracht. Aan het eind van haar post moedigde de Britse haar volgers nog aan om foto’s van zichzelf te posten waarop ze hun natuurlijke schoonheid in de verf zetten. En in die opzet is ze alvast geslaagd, ondertussen hebben zo’n 18.700 mensen kiekjes van zichzelf op Instagram met #CelluLIT gepost.