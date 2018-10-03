Phoebe Philo-fans kunnen terecht bij nieuw Instagramaccount Liesbeth De Corte

03 oktober 2018

14u49

Een van de meest besproken shows van Paris Fashion Week is en blijft die van Celine. Terwijl Phoebe Philo, de v oormalig creatief directeur van het merk, synoniem stond voor minimalisme en elegantie, gooit haar opvolger Hedi Slimane het roer volledig om. Tot grote wanhoop van alle fans van het eerste uur. Zij kunnen nu hun hartje ophalen bij het Instagramaccount @oldceline.

Het Instagramaccount werd vorige maand opgestart, nadat Slimane het logo van Celine had veranderd door het accent aigu te laten vallen. Een ding is duidelijk: de pagina is een ode aan Phoebe Philo. Je vindt er dan ook tal van campagnefoto's of kiekjes van modeshows die dateren uit de 10 jaar dat de Franse aan het hoofd stond van het modehuis.

Of het online archief nog een andere functie heeft, is nog niet duidelijk. Volgens de bio wordt er binnenkort nog een website genaamd oldceline.com gelanceerd. Wat er daarop zal verschijnen, is nog koffiedik kijken.

Ondertussen heeft de Instagrampagina al meer dan 47.000 volgers achter zich geschaard, waaronder enkele bekende gezichten als ontwerper Virgil Abloh en streetstylefotograaf Tommy Ton. Kans is groot dat het volgersaantal zal blijven groeien, want de show van Celine in Parijs zorgde voor een kleine schokgolf bij de Philophiles, zoals de fans van Philo ook wel genoemd worden.

Heel wat mensen reageerden teleurgesteld na de modeshow. Sommigen vonden dat het werk van Slimane voor Celine te veel gelijkenissen vertoonde met zijn ontwerpen voor Saint Laurent. Andere critici vonden de overgang van Philo - luchtig, oversized en chique - naar de nieuwe creatief directeur - donker, veel mini-jurkjes en rock-'n-roll - dan weer te bruut.