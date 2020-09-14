Phoebe, Monica en Rachel in een doosje: Revolution Beauty lanceert ‘Friends’-make-upcollectie Roxanne Wellens

14 september 2020

13u24

Bron: Allure 0 Style Er is geen één tv-show iconischer dan Friends. De voorbije decennia sloegen ze dan ook met Friends merchandise om je oren. T-shirts van Friends ? Juwelen? Glazen? Noem het maar op. Gek genoeg bestond er tot voor kort geen op de serie geïnspireerde make-up. Maar daar brengt het merk Revolution Beauty nu verandering in.

Binnen twee dagen lanceert het cosmeticamerk Revolution Beauty hun officiële Friends-make-uplijn. De collectie bestaat uit drie oogschaduwpaletten die telkens negen kleuren bevatten, en drie lipsticks geïnspireerd op de personages Phoebe Buffay, Rachel Green en Monica Geller.

De volledige collectie zal tot de lancering geheim blijven, maar er circuleren al een aantal beelden die een impressie geven van hoe het geheel eruit zal zien. Elk product in de collectie is zo gemaakt dat je in de huid kan kruipen van je favoriete karakter. “We hebben elk personage tot in detail bestudeerd”, zegt Adam Minto, een van de oprichters van Revolution Beauty. “Wat ze dragen, hoe ze zich schminken, hoe hun persoonlijkheid in elkaar zit. Dat was ons vertrekpunt." Je koopt dus niet zomaar een oogschaduwpalet, maar Phoebe, Rachel of Monica in een doosje. Zo staat er op de verpakking van de Phoebe Palette een gele taxi die ze in de show van haar grootmoeder erft. Je treft er pastelkleurige tinten aan met namen zoals Smelly Cat, Lobster en Buffay.

Op Monica’s palet zal je namen zien zoals Clean, Chef en Geller Up, terwijl Rachel’s doosje onder andere de tinten On a Break, Shopping of Barney’s bevat. Het merk brengt ook een make-up tasje met kreeftprint uit, en één grote Friends-palet met kleuren voor alle Friends personages. Ja, ook Ross, Joey en Chandler, en zelfs de Ugly Naked Guy, Janice en Fun Bobbie.

De collectie is wereldwijd verkrijgbaar vanaf 16 september via revolutionbeauty.com. Het beste nieuws? Ze zijn enorm betaalbaar. Voor een oogschaduwpallet tel je zo'n 1 euro0 neer, terwijl een lippenstift je 7 euro kost. Wil je alle tinten oogschaduw in één keer? Zo'n maxi pallet kost zo'n 24 euro.