Pharrell Williams ontwerpt een eerste mannencollectie voor Chanel TVM

02 november 2018

10u36 0 Style Het moge duidelijk zijn dat de liefde tussen modehuis Chanel en zanger Pharrell Williams groot is. Eerder was de man al het gezicht van de handtas ‘Gabrielle Bag’ en ontwierp hij een paar sneakers voor het merk. Nu gaan de twee ook een capsulecollectie uitbrengen.

Tijdens de Cruise 2018-show van Chanel in Bangkok, maakte een enthousiaste Pharrell Williams het nieuws bekend op het podium door “coming soon” te zeggen terwijl hij naar het Chanel-symbool wees. Tijdens de aankondiging droeg hij een gele hoodie met verschillende logo’s van Chanel op. Volgens insiders een stuk dat in zijn collectie voor het Franse modehuis zal zitten. Vogue Hommes had de primeur uiteindelijk te pakken en bevestigde dat zijn collectie in maart 2019 te koop zal zijn in de boetiek in Seoul en vanaf april in de rest van de wereld.

Het is alvast de eerste keer ooit dat het Franse modehuis met een collectie voor mannen komt. De lijn zal zowel kleren als accessoires bevatten.