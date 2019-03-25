Pharrell Williams onthult collectie voor Chanel TVM

25 maart 2019

14u52 0 Style Een dik halfjaar geleden schreven we al dat Pharrell Williams een capsulecollectie voor Chanel ging ontwerpen, vandaag heeft de zanger de beelden van die samenwerking onthuld. Het is de eerste keer ooit dat het Franse modehuis ook kleren voor mannen gaat verkopen en dat ze een aparte niet-seizoensgebonden collectie uitbrengen.

Het moge duidelijk zijn dat de liefde tussen modehuis Chanel en zanger Pharrell Williams groot is. Eerder was de man al het gezicht van de handtas ‘Gabrielle Bag’ en ontwierp hij een paar sneakers voor het merk. Nu komen de twee ook met een capsulecollectie samen. Dat nieuws kondigde hij vorig jaar zelf aan tijdens de Cruise 2018-show van Chanel in Bangkok. Hij had toen een gele hoodie aan met verschillende logo’s van Chanel op, een stuk dat ook in de collectie zit.

De collectie ‘CHANEL-Pharrell’ is overduidelijk geïnspireerd op de hele streetweartrend en bevat onder andere sweaters met kap, T-shirts met ruitjesmotief op, vissershoedjes, witte sneakers, hele grote tassen, loafers, juwelen en korte en lange jurken. Kleur staat centraal en de nodige portie blingbling werd toegevoegd in de vorm van parelkettingen voor zowel mannen als vrouwen.

Verder komt ook het cijfer 5 opvallend vaak terug. “Dat nummer is altijd al het favoriete cijfer van Coco Chanel geweest. Daarnaast is het ook het cijfer dat in veel religies het symbool is voor mannen én het is ook de dag waarop ik jarig ben,” aldus Williams.

De collectie is vanaf 4 april te koop. Prijzen zijn nog niet bekendgemaakt.