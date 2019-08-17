Peperdure teddybeerpantoffels van Vetements meteen uitverkocht TVM

17 augustus 2019

10u05 0 Style Na het knalgele T-shirt van transportbedrijf DHL en de handtas in de vorm van een blauwe IKEA-zak, pakt het hippe Franse label Vetements opnieuw uit met een ludiek mode-item: pantoffels in de vorm van een teddybeer. Grappig, ware het niet dat de sloffen met een prijskaartje van € 750 meteen uitverkocht zijn.

“De ‘Hug Me Bear’-pantoffels van Vetements zijn bedacht voor wie jong van hart is. Ze zijn in Italië gemaakt, met een binnenkant van katoen en een buitenkant van alpacawol en mohair. Met de velcrosluiting aan de zijkant kun je ze subtiel open en dicht doen”, aldus de beschrijving van de sloffen op de site van luxewebshop Mr. Porter. De schoenen werden 5 dagen geleden exclusief op de webshop gelanceerd, maar zijn nu al, ondanks het prijskaartje van € 750, volledig uitverkocht.

Deze pantoffels kaderen in de ruimere modetrend van ‘ugly fashion’ oftewel lelijke mode die al een tijdlang gaande is. De ‘Ugly Dad Sneakers’ zijn niet meer weg te denken uit het straatbeeld, net als de fleecetruien, nonchalante cardigans en Hawaiiaanse hemdjes. Had iemand je 5 jaar geleden gezegd dat deze items ooit in de mode zouden komen, had je nog hard gelachen. Nu draag je ze misschien wel zelf.

Ook Birkenstocks en Crocs doen het al even goed in de modewereld, met als hoogtepunt de felgekleurde Crocs met plateauzool van Balenciaga. Niet geheel toevallig staat bij dat modehuis dezelfde man aan het roer als bij Vetements, het merk van de hierboven genoemde teddybeersloffen. Demna Gvasalia wordt dan ook gezien als een van de grondleggers van de hele lelijke modehype.

De meest “lelijke” mode-items

1. De Crocs met plateauzool van Balenciaga

2. UGGs tot boven de knieën van Y/Project

3. De asymmetrische jeansbroek van Ksenia Schnaider

4. De Crocs met diamanten van Christopher Kane

5. De Mickey Mouse-handtas van Gucci

6. De Vetements x Manolo Blahnik schoen-broek

7. De rok gemaakt van andere rokken van Junya Watanabe

8. De condoomsleutelhanger van Alexander Wang

9. De “vagina”-sjaal van Fendi

10. De jas met laagjes van Balenciaga