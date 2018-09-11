Parfaits nieuwe lingeriecampagne toont de diversiteit die de mode-industrie nodig heeft Nele Annemans

Als je flaneert langs de etalage van de winkelstraten, bladert door een glossy tijdschrift of een blik werpt op die bushalteadvertentie, wordt algauw duidelijk dat mensen zoals jij en ik meestal niet op die afbeeldingen prijken. Toch zijn er enkele merken die diversiteit wél laten zien in hun campagnes. Eentje daarvan is het lingeriemerk Parfait, met hun nieuwe campagne #PerfectFigure 2.0.

Als reactie op hun eerste succesvolle #PerfectFigure-campagne eerder dit jaar, besloot het lingeriemerk Parfait er alles aan te doen om ál hun klanten gezien, gehoord en vertegenwoordig te laten voelen door een vervolg te breien aan hun campagne. En zo werd #PerfectFigure 2.0 geboren: een lingeriecampagne waarin zes vrouwen met verschillende lichaamstypes, mogelijkheden en achtergronden pronken met hun lichaam om te laten zien dat je je lichaam, hoe dat er ook uitziet, moet omarmen.

"In de huidige maatschappij is het zo makkelijk om jezelf voortdurend te vergelijken met anderen. Wij wilden met deze campagne tonen dat dat niet altijd met het slanke, blanke model hoeft te zijn. Er bestaat namelijk helemaal geen ideaal of perfect figuur", aldus Jesslynn Marquez, marketing- en socialemediacoördinator van Parfait. "Onze campagne gaat over het omarmen van wie je bent, zowel fysiek als mentaal. Het draait allemaal over het accepteren van je eigen #PerfectFigure, ongeacht je grootte of figuur, want schoonheid komt in alle maten en vormen voor."

Van vitiligo tot vrouwen met een handicap

En hoewel de tijden aan het veranderen zijn en meer en meer diversiteit getoond wordt gaat Parfait nog een stapje verder. Zij tonen zes vrouwen die omarmen wat de maatschappij als 'gebreken' aanschouwt. Van striemen en de huidaandoening vitiligo tot vrouwen met een handicap: allemaal zijn ze vertegenwoordigd en tonen ze dat ook zij zich zelfverzekerd, comfortabel en goed in hun vel kunnen voelen. Parfait creëert hiermee een prachtige campagne die laat zien hoe diversiteit er in de beauty- en modewereld écht zou moeten uitzien.