Parels op je nagels zijn de nieuwste Instagram-trend LDC

23 oktober 2019

09u56

Bron: Popsugar, Glamour 3 Style De herfst , die gaat voor ons automatisch gepaard met een aangepaste beautylook. En daar horen je nagels ook bij. Nood aan inspiratie? Dat treft, want op Instagram is een nieuwe trend opgedoken: parels op je nagels.

Parels zijn al enkele maanden trendy, zij het in de vorm van juwelen of accessoires. In elke kledingwinkel zie je wel spelden, ringen of oversized oorbellen liggen met een parel. Nu lijkt die trend ook overgewaaid te zijn naar het beautywereldje. Een mogelijke verklaring: het is poepsimpel én eens iets anders dan een gewoon kleurtje, zonder dat het te hard opvalt.

Hoe je het juist aanpakt? Lak je nagels eerst in een nude-tint. Breng dan een drupje nagellijm aan op de plek waar de parel moet komen. Gebruik een pincet om de parel op je nagel te plakken. Wie zeker wil zijn dat de parel netjes op z’n plaats blijft zitten, kan na een tijdje nog een laagje nagellijm aanbrengen. Doe er tot slot nog een topcoat overheen. Het geeft je nagels net dat beetje extra en zorgt ervoor dat er voor de rest niets aan je vingers blijft plakken.