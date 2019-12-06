Pantone kondigt de kleur van het jaar 2020 aan TVM

06 december 2019

10u53 0 Style Zoals altijd voorspelt Pantone aan het einde van het jaar de trendkleur voor het nieuwe jaar. Vorig jaar was dat nog de koraaloranje tint ‘Living Coral’. In 2020 gaat de wereld volgens het bekende kleureninstituut dan weer ‘Classic Blue’ kleuren.

De kleur PANTONE 19-4052 of ‘Classic Blue’ is zoals de naam al zegt een klassieke donkerblauwe tint die zijzelf omschrijven als “een solide en betrouwbare blauwe tint waarop je altijd kunt rekenen”. Volgens Pantone doet de kleur denken aan de schemering, bosbessen en Pepsi-Cola-blikjes en zorgt het voor “rust, kalmte en vrede in onze geest”.

Het bedrijf benadrukt ook dat de kleur “genderneutraal en seizoensloos is en heel makkelijk gecombineerd kan worden met andere tinten in het volledige kleurenspectrum”.

