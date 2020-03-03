Palozzobroeken zijn hipper dan ooit: onze budgetvriendelijke favorieten lvds

03 maart 2020

13u04

Bron: whowhatwear 1 Style Broeken met brede pijpen zijn niet meer weg te denken uit het straatbeeld. De elegante en duur uitziende palazzobroeken kleuren de collecties van onder meer Victoria Beckham en Louis Vuitton. Maar ook voor de gewone man - of vrouw - in de straat is het een must have. Wij geven alternatieven voor deze eyecatcher zonder je halve maandloon te moeten uitgeven.

Meestal gecombineerd met een blazer, lange jas of als onderdeel van een pak. In verschillende kleuren en prints, van knalroze of groen tot bloemetjesprint. De palazzobroeken zijn veelzijdiger dan ooit. Broeken met wijde pijpen stralen verfijning uit en geven je outfit meteen een duur uitziende look. En nee, dit item is niet enkel weggelegd voor vrouwen met meterslange benen. Ze zijn voor iedereen én laten je benen langer lijken. Win-win!

(Lees verder onder de foto.)

De wide-leg trouser komt dus in alle vormen en kleuren, en kan je ook op verschillende manieren kan combineren. Hoe? Met een bijpassende blazer creëer je een chique look, terwijl je met een oversized sweater en sneakers de sportieve toer op gaat. Een outfit in geheel dezelfde tint zorgt dan weer voor een luxueus uitziend ensemble. Daarbij is symmetrie key: een snit met een hoge taille en een zoom die net iets breder is dan de schoen valt het mooist. Maar met welke schoenen? Puntige hakken die net onder de broek komen piepen, een platformsneaker of sandaaltjes met een hak zijn go-to’s bij deze broeken.

Een broek in een gewaagde kleur, met ruitjespatroon of toch maar een veilige neutrale tint? Enkele budgetvriendelijke exemplaren op een rijtje:

1/ Tom Tailor, 69,99 euro, online te koop.

2/ Boohoo, 12 euro, online te koop.

3/ Unique 21, 39,95 euro, online te koop.

4/ ZARA, 35,08 euro, online te koop.

5/ Boohoo, 18 euro, online te koop.

6/ & Other Stories, 89 euro, online te koop.

7/ Mango, 35,99 euro, online te koop.

Meteen wat inspiratie voor een geslaagde outfit: