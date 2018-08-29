Oud-student Antwerpse Modeacademie scoort topjob TVM

De Nederlandse ex-modestudent van de Antwerpse academie Rushemy Botter is samen met zijn partner Lisi Herrebrugh aangesteld als artistiek directeur van modehuis Nina Ricci. In maart volgend jaar stellen ze hun eerste collectie voor het label voor op de catwalk in Parijs.

Sinds het vertrek van ontwerper Guillaume Henry bij Nina Ricci in maart, zat het modehuis zonder artistiek directeur. Moederbedrijf Puig liet toen in een persbericht weten dat de volgende collecties door een in-house ontwerpteam gemaakt zullen worden. Nu heeft het Franse modehuis niet één, maar twee opvolgers gevonden: het Nederlandse duo Rushemy Botter en Lisi Herrebrugh.

Hij studeerde vorig jaar nog maar af aan de Antwerpse Modeacademie, zij een jaar eerder aan het Amsterdamse Fashion Institute. Samen richtten ze vanuit hun atelier in Antwerpen het mannenlabel Botter op. Internationaal zetten ze zich al snel op de kaart toen ze een prijs op het modefestival Hyères wonnen en het tot de finale schopten voor de LVMH-award van beste jonge ontwerper.

Moederbedrijf Puig, dat zich onlangs trouwens ook inkocht in Dries Van Noten, selecteerde het duo naar eigen zeggen om “de nodige dosis coolheid” naar het merk te brengen. De twee verhuizen momenteel hun hele hebben en houden van Antwerpen naar Parijs om in maart hun eerste herfst- en wintercollectie voor Nina Ricci voor te stellen op de catwalk in de Franse hoofdstad.