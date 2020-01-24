Opnieuw gaat model met bizar loopje viraal Margo Verhasselt

24 januari 2020

09u51 0 Style Of het nu J-Lo is die paradeert in haar iconische groene jurk of over een YouTubester gaat die de Chanel-catwalk oploopt: iedere fashion week kent zo zijn opvallend momentje. Dit keer is het een meme die alle aandacht krijgt.

Een model met een opvallend loopje werd een jaar na de show van het New Yorkse label Vaquera opgemerkt door het internet. Het model loopt (of stormt liever) over de catwalk in een trui met lange mouwen van het merk, een rok en dikke sjaal. Maar elegant kan het loopje niet genoemd worden, het heeft meer weg van een tiener die kwaad naar z'n kamer holt.

Model Natsumi Takahashi is niet de eerste die bijzonder over de catwalk loopt. Vorig jaar ging de naam Leon Dame over alle tongen na zijn impressionante verschijning bij Margiela. Maar het beeld van Takahashi wordt ondertussen uitvoerig besproken én hilarisch herwerkt op het internet. Bovendien is het niet de eerste keer dat de show van Vaquera meme-waardige momenten oplevert. Tijdens hun AW17 show liep bijvoorbeeld een model met een gigantische zak ijs over de catwalk.