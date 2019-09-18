Ophef over sweaters met kogelgaten in TVM

18 september 2019

16u55

Bron: Metro 0 Style Het Amerikaanse mannenmodemerk Bstroy krijgt online een vracht kritiek over zich heen nadat het sweaters met kogelgaten in op de catwalk presenteerde. “Dit is gewoon gruwelijk, ik word er misselijk van”, luidt een van de vele reacties.

Bstroy, een merk dat zichzelf omschrijft als een post-apocalyptisch streetwearmerk, heeft zijn nieuwe collectie voor de lente en zomer van 2020 voorgesteld aan de hand van een reeks foto’s op Instagram. 4 looks kregen echter meteen de wind van voren omdat ze wel erg plastisch geïnspireerd zijn op de schietpartijen in de scholen Columbine, Virginia Tech, Sandy Hook en Stoneman Douglas.

Op de 4 truien staat telkens een naam van een van de scholen afgedrukt en er werden ook “kogelgaten” aangebracht als verwijzing naar de bloedbaden waar telkens verschillende studenten het leven in lieten. De reacties op sociale media waren onverdeeld negatief: “Dit is afstotelijk”, schrijft iemand op Twitter. “Door kogelgaten in schooltruien aan te brengen, herdenk je de schietpartijen op de meest walgelijk mogelijke manier”, is een andere reactie. “Het is provocatief om provocatief te zijn. En dat is net niét provocatief. Het is niet artistiek of intelligent. Het is niet origineel. Het meest vriendelijke dat je over de truien kan zeggen is dat het een erg luie manier van ontwerpen is”, aldus iemand anders.

Brick Owens, een van de oprichters van het merk, heeft ondertussen gereageerd op de hetze. In een e-mail aan Today vertelde hij dat ze de truien net uitbrachten als tegenreactie op het wapengeweld in de VS en dat ze er de overlevers een hart onder de riem mee wilden steken. Hij liet ook weten dat de sweaters in principe enkel bedoeld waren voor New York Fashion Week, maar dat hij nu overweegt om ze toch te verkopen.