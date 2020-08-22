Opblaasbaar pak als oplossing tegen zonneallergie: deze kunstenares maakte er eentje Liesbeth De Corte

22 augustus 2020

14u15 3 Style Zalig ontspannen op een luchtmatras in een zwembad: ah, dat is pas vakantie. Maar wat als je een zonneallergie hebt? Voor mensen met deze aandoening is de zomer niet bepaald een pretje. Om dat aan te kaarten, maakte de Spaanse kunstenares SiiGii een opblaasbaar pak.

Van een roze flamingo tot een champagnefles, vleugels, een stuk pizza of een klassieke band: opvallende opblaasbare matrassen doen het al een tijdlang goed. Ze gingen deze zomer als zoete broodjes over de toonbank, en ook op Instagram zie je ze meermaals opduiken. Maar een opblaasbaar zwempak? Dat is nieuw.

Het gigantische witte pak werd ontworpen door een Spaanse kunstenares, die zichzelf SiiGii noemt. Het design maakt deel uit van een bredere collectie: ‘S.A.D.: Sun Allergy Diaries’. Als onderdeel van die lijn heeft ze nog een zwart zwemkostuum gemaakt dat haar volledige lijf bedekt, en een hoed met enorme sluier om haar te beschermen tegen de zon.

“Ik ben opgegroeid aan de kust”, schrijft de designer op haar Instagrampagina. “Toen ik 11 jaar was, kreeg ik een zonneallergie. Plots moest ik mezelf beschermen tegen de natuur. Heel vreemd, want ik beschouw de natuur als iets mooi en ontspannend. Met mijn opblaasbaar pak van latex, dat ik Floating Above Limits heb genoemd, wil ik aantonen dat het beter is om te werken aan bepaalde aandoeningen dan om ze te verstoppen”, zo gaat ze verder. “Het was een utopie om te denken dat ik ooit zou kunnen dobberen op een luchtmatras, lekker relax in het zonnetje. De oplossing: ik moest zelf de luchtmatras worden. Door mezelf een beetje aan te passen, voelde ik me niet langer minderwaardig maar net speciaal.”