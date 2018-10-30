Ook deze modetrend uit de jaren 90 keert terug Timon Van Mechelen

08u23 0 Style Je zou denken dat ondertussen elke modetrend uit de jaren 90 al een comeback heeft gemaakt, maar niets blijkt minder waar. Nu de temperaturen stilaan het vriespunt bereiken, duikt de lange lederen jas – gekend uit The Matrix en uit Sex and the City – weer steeds vaker op.

Lange tijd waren we op het vlak van leren jasjes massaal in de ban van het motormodel, ook wel de ‘perfecto’ genoemd. Daar komt gelukkig niet direct verandering in, maar aanvullend op die stijl wint ook de lange leren jas terug aan populariteit. Het model in kwestie kan tot net onder de heup of tot boven de knie komen, ziet er doorgaans uit als een blazer of trenchcoat, maar is gemaakt van leder. Populaire kleuren zijn zwart, bruin en donkerrood.

Tijdens de afgelopen modeweken droegen verschillende journalisten en stylisten – waaronder Anna Wintour, hoofdredactrice van de Amerikaanse Vogue – al zo’n jas en nu zijn ze ook te koop in de grote winkelketens. Fashionista’s pur sang combineren de jas met andere lederen items zoals een broek en laarzen. Maar het staat even leuk bij pakweg een simpele jeans en sneakers.

We verzamelden hieronder een aantal exemplaren voor jullie en zochten ook naar enkele voorbeelden ter illustratie. Tip: nieuwe leren jassen zijn niet goedkoop. Als je een krap budget hebt, is het zeker de moeite waard om langs een paar tweedehandswinkels te passeren. Je vindt er leren jassen in bulk, vaak voor minder dan 50 euro per stuk.

1/ Mango, € 239,99, online en in de winkels te koop.

2/ COS, € 490,00, online en in de winkels te koop.

3/ Massimo Dutti, € 299,00, online en in de winkels te koop.

4/ Mango, € 159,99, via Zalando.

5/ MSGM, € 780,00, online te koop.

