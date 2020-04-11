Ontwerpster van Meghan Markles bruidsjurk stapt op bij Givenchy

14u21 0 Style Clare Waight Keller stapt na drie jaar op als artistiek directeur bij het Franse modehuis Givenchy. Dat maakte de Britse ontwerpster zelf bekend op haar Instagrampagina.

“Na drie prachtige jaren is het tijd om mijn hoofdstuk bij Givenchy af te sluiten”, schrijft Waight Keller in een verklaring die ze deelt op Instagram. “Ik voel me vereerd dat ik als eerste vrouw aan het roer stond van dit legendarische modehuis en dat ik de kans heb gekregen om die erfenis te koesteren en nieuw leven in te blazen.”

De Britse ontwerpster - die ook de bruidsjurk van Meghan Markle maakte - noemde de kans “een van de hoogtepunten van haar professionele carrière” en ze zei dat ze “het uitzonderlijke talent en de toewijding van het Givenchy-team voor altijd zou blijven herinneren.”

Waight Keller bedankte ook de helden en heldinnen die achter de schermen van de mode-industrie werken voor hun hulp en bijdragen tijdens haar tijd bij het Franse modehuis. “Zonder jullie had ik mijn visie voor Givenchy niet op zo’n mooie manier tot leven kunnen brengen”, schreef ze.

In een verklaring bedankte Givenchy, eigendom van LVMH, ‘s werelds grootste luxegoederenbedrijf, Waight Keller voor haar creatieve leiderschap. “Onder haar creatieve leiding, en in goede samenwerking met haar ateliers en teams, kon ons modehuis zich opnieuw verbinden met de grondwaarden van Hubert de Givenchy en zijn aangeboren gevoel voor elegantie”, zei Sidney Toledano, voorzitter en CEO van LVMH Fashion Group. “Ik wens Clare dan ook het allerbeste toe voor de toekomst.”

Waight Keller was vanaf maart 2017 aan de slag als artistiek directeur en was daarmee de eerste vrouw die het modehuis leidde sinds de oprichting in 1952.

Tot nu toe werd nog niet bekendgemaakt wie de nieuwe artistiek directeur zal worden.