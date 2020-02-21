Ontwerper maakt designs van gebruikte make-updoekjes en chips Margo Verhasselt

21 februari 2020

09u08 0 Style London Fashion Week is volop bezig. De show die het meest over de tongen gaat? Dat is die van Gareth Wrighton: hij stuurde een model met een kroon van Cheetos (ja, de chips) en een model met een jurk gemaakt uit make-updoekjes de catwalk op.

Fashion East organiseert al zo’n 20 jaar één van de meest besproken shows van de Londense modeweek. Het non-profit mode-initiatief van Lulu Kennedy geeft jonge ontwerpers de kans om hun designs voor te stellen. De meest opvallende ontwerpen tot nu toe? Dat waren zonder twijfel de Cheetoskroon en de jurk gemaakt uit gebruikte make-up wipes van Gareth Wrighton.

Het was de derde (en laatste) collectie van de ontwerper die met heel wat aandacht ging lopen. Zo ontwierp hij een jurk die gemaakt werd uit 344 gebruikte make-updoekjes. Met de jurk hoopte hij onder andere een statement te maken over duurzaamheid. Gereth vertrok uit het beeld van een dystopische toekomst en wou de focus leggen op de toenemende impact van niet-biologisch afbreekbare materialen die alomtegenwoordig zijn. “Ik denk vaak aan wat we achterlaten als we niet meer op deze planeet zijn,” vertelde Gareth aan Vogue. “Dingen waar we ons echt voor zouden schamen.” En vanuit die gedachte kwam het idee voor de kroon van Cheetos, hij wil in de toekomst chipszakken gebruiken om nieuwe dingen te maken.