Ontwerper Jacquemus laat zijn oma model staan Margo Verhasselt

24 mei 2020

12u13 0 Style Simon Porte Jacquemus heeft een hele horde it-girls die zijn collecties normaal gezien tonen. Van de zusjes Hadid tot Emily Ratajkowski. Maar nu kiest hij voor een iets opvallender model: zijn grootmoeder, Liline, showt zijn laatste nieuwe stuks.

De coronacrisis zorgt ervoor dat we niet gezellig met z'n allen kunnen samenkomen en dat is ook voor fotoshoots het geval. De chouchou van de Franse mode, Simon Porte Jacquemus, blijft echter niet bij de pakken zitten. Nu traditionele shoots niet kunnen doorgaan, komt hij opnieuw creatief uit de hoek: hij liet al topmodellen fotograferen via FaceTime en plaatst nu ook zijn eigen grootmoeder voor de lens.

In de foto’s showt Liline stuks uit zijn lentecollectie. Liline belichaamt als het ware de nonchalante en romantische Parijse stijl waarvoor het merk bekend én geliefd is. En voor de kiekjes deed Jacquemus zelfs geen beroep op een fotograaf, hij maakte ze zelf en bejubelt de shoot als ‘een van de bijzonderste verhalen voor hemzelf’.

Liline schittert in een maatpak, een witte top en een fleurige zomerjurk. Daarnaast worden de gekende accessoires van het merk in de kijker gezet: van gigantische hoeden tot de it-bag ‘Le Chuiquito’.