Ontroerend: meisje met syndroom van Down wil graag model worden Nele Annemans

12 april 2019

13u26

Bron: Linda.nl 0 Style “Ik ben Milou en ik heb het syndroom van Down. Heel graag word ik fotomodel.” Dat zijn de woorden die te lezen staan op het Instagramaccount van Milou. En dat viel ook Inge Smulders van Smulders Fotografie op. Zij roept nu iedereen op om Milou haar droom te helpen verwezenlijken.

Hoewel we nog een hele weg te gaan hebben vooraleer de modewereld écht een correcte representatie wordt voor alle vrouwen wereldwijd, zien we naast plussize en gekleurde modellen, ook steeds vaker modellen met een beperking opduiken in de fashionscène. En dat is ook de droom van Milou, een meisje met het syndroom van Down. Via Facebook doet fotografe Inge Smulders een oproep om haar daarbij te helpen.

“Wie doet er mee? Laat Milou viral gaan!”, schrijft Smulders. De fotografe had het meisje al een paar keer voor haar lens, en was ontroerd door alle positieve reacties die ze daarop kreeg. “Ik was enorm geroerd door alle positieve reacties op Milou, het mooie meisje met het syndroom van Down, en haar droom om model te worden. Ik had nooit durven denken dat er zoveel reacties zouden komen en dat ze zoveel mensen zou raken.”

Daar moeten we wat mee kunnen, dacht de fotografe. “Laten we met z’n allen ons best doen om haar droom te laten uitkomen. Deel dit bericht, gebruik je netwerk, mail magazines of programma’s. Volg ook de Instagram van Milou. Wat zou het mooi zijn als ze binnenkort gepubliceerd wordt in een magazine of model mag staan voor een grote campagne!”

En dat lijkt al behoorlijk goed te lukken. Het bericht werd al bijna 1.500 keer gedeeld en meer dan 250 mensen reageerden op de post. Een eerdere post waarin ze opriep op Milou te steunen, kon zelfs rekenen op meer dan 8.000 likes en 2.500 reacties.

Op haar Instagramaccount deelt Milou ook regelmatig kiekjes van zichzelf. Daarbij staat te lezen: “Ik ben Milou en ik heb het syndroom van Down. Heel graag word ik fotomodel. Steun je me? Ook zou ik graag betaalde opdrachten doen.” Wij hopen alvast dat haar droom mag uitkomen!