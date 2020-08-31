Omdat bloemen gelukkig maken: 10 plekken waar je online een boeket kan bestellen Liesbeth De Corte

31 augustus 2020

11u11 1 Style Waarom wachten op een geliefde die je bloemen geeft? Volgens een nieuwe studie maakt een boeket je gelukkiger en minder gestresst, dus koop er lekker zelf eentje. Op deze plekken kan je online een fleurige bos bestellen om aan huis (of op kantoor) te laten leveren.

Een bos met pioenen, margrieten of rozen fleurt een kamer meteen op. En jou ook, blijkbaar. Een studie van de Britse bloemenzaak Bloom & Wild heeft aangetoond dat mensen gelukkiger worden als ze een boeket zien staan. Het zou de hartslag ook vertragen, de productiviteit en creativiteit boosten, en een zen gevoel geven.

Minder stress en beter humeur .

Enkele jaren geleden bewezen onderzoekers aan de Amsterdamse Vrije Universiteit Medisch Centrum dat zelfs foto’s van planten en bloemen stress op het werk en een te hoge hartslag kunnen verlagen. Daarnaast blijkt uit studies van de Universiteit van Wageningen en de Universiteit van Hyogo dat planten bijdragen aan een positieve, relaxte gemoedstoestand, en gelinkt kunnen worden aan meer tevredenheid onder medewerkers en minder ziekteverzuim.

Kortom, het ideale excuus om jezelf te trakteren op een (bio)ruikertje. We zochten en vonden tien online plekken waar je er eentje kunt bestellen.

Wilder

De naam zegt het al: hier vind je geen klassieke boeketten, wel rebelse ruikers met imposante chrysanten, margrieten, dahlia’s, asters en Italiaanse zonnebloemen. Die bloemen kweken ze niet zelf, maar halen ze bij lokale kwekers die duurzaam te werk gaan. In de wintermaanden zal je hier vooral droogbloemen kunnen kopen. Benieuwd? Online kan je een ruiker bestellen vanaf 25 euro.

Meer info vind je online. Prijzen vanaf 25 euro. Je kan boeketten online bestellen of afhalen in de Provinciestraat 28, Antwerpen.

’t bloemt

Een gloednieuwe studio in het Gentse: vanaf 21 september kan je terecht bij ’t bloemt voor een stukje groen. “Om mij te onderscheiden van andere floristen heb ik ervoor gekozen om honderd procent bio te werken”, vertelt oprichtster Nele Vanhouwaert ons. “Ik zal dus samenwerken met lokale kwekers die hun bloemen op een biologische manier kweken.” Naast veldboeketten kan je bij ’t bloemt ook terecht voor kransen en allerlei droogbloemen.

Meer info vind je op haar Instagrampagina en online. Prijzen vanaf 25 euro. Levering in regio Gent.

Bloemenatelier

“Geluk zit in kleine dingen. Zoals een boeket op tafel, dat je huis plots vult met frisse geuren en de vrolijkste kleuren”, zo staat te lezen op de website van Bloemenatelier. En ook: “Op overbodig bladgroen zal je ons niet betrappen: bij ons krijgen bloemen de ruimte die ze verdienen.”

Meer info vind je online. Prijzen vanaf 20 euro. Je kan de bloemen laten leveren, of ze ophalen in een afhaalpunt in Hove, Mortsel, Berchem of Deurne.

Bloomon

De bekendste speler is ongetwijfeld Bloomon, die in 2014 begon met de levering van bloemen aan huis. Sinds kort kan je er ook biobloemen bestellen. Dat zijn frisse veldbloemen en korenbloemen, gekweekt in volle grond zonder gebruik van chemische hulpmiddelen. Extra leuk: je boeket wordt geleverd in gerecycleerd karton en met voeding in een afbreekbaar zakje.

Meer info vind je online. Prijzen vanaf 29,95 euro.

Blommm

Elke dag verschijnen er bij Blommm nieuwe losse biologische bloemen, maar ook het ‘Blommmeke van de Dag’. Ofwel: een origineel boeket, verkrijgbaar in vier formaten. Uniek en biologisch: dat is een win-win als je ‘t ons vraagt.

Meer info vind je online. Prijzen vanaf 22,50 euro. Je kan je Blommmeke van de Dag online bestellen op blommm.be en afhalen in de Waaistraat 4, Gent.

Studio Blomma

Kim Lottefiers kleedt met Studio Blomma niet alleen feesten en evenementen aan, maar levert ook boeketten aan huis in het Gentse. “Van kleine stukjes tot grootse boeketten: wij kiezen met zorg verse bloemen het beste groen van het seizoen”, zo klinkt het veelbelovend op de site van Studio Blomma.

Meer info vind je online. Prijzen vanaf 25 euro.

The Little Green Shop

Voor de mooiste selectie seizoensbloemen uit België, Nederland en Noord-Italië moet je bij The Little green shop zijn. Deze zaak bevindt zich in hartje Brussel, en is een groentewinkel, theeshop en bloemenzaak in één. Je kunt hier binnenwandelen om een boeketje te bestellen, maar op vraag leveren ze ook.

Meer info vind je online. Prijzen vanaf 20 euro. Je kan boeketten online bestellen of afhalen in de Alsembergsesteenweg 3141190 Vorst.

De Vliegende Hollander

Geen fictief spookschip, wel een familiezaak die al 88 jaar bezig is in de floristenwereld. Ze mixen er verse bloemen rechtstreeks van de kweker. Leuk extraatje: vanaf een bestelling voor 30 euro krijg je ook een gratis Orchidee cadeau.

Meer info vind je online. Prijzen vanaf 20 euro. Je kan boeketten laten leveren in regio Antwerpen, Sint-Truiden en Heist op den Berg.

Onverbloemd

In Aalter is Onverbloemd je go-to bloemist. Ze zoeken voor jou steeds de mooiste seizoensbloemen uit die gegarandeerd in de smaak vallen. Je kan kiezen tussen een klassiek rond boeket of een rebelser plukboeket.

Meer info vind je online. Prijzen vanaf 30 euro.

Flowers by Ollie

Ook zussen Sofie en Julie bieden biologische ruikers aan. In de zomer zijn dat frisse veldbloemetjes, in de winter warme droogbloemen. Elke week verkopen ze trouwens slechts tien à twintig boeketjes, afhankelijk van het aanbod bloemen. Niet twijfelen, snel kopen is de boodschap. Nog een pluspunt: je kunt ineens een knappe glazen vaas bestellen. Handig!

Meer info vind je online. Prijzen vanaf 27 euro. Bloemen worden geleverd in de regio van Lokeren.