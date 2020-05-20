Om blij van te worden: Nike & Ben & Jerry’s brengen samen een vrolijke sneaker op de markt Valerie Wauters

20 mei 2020

11u02

Samen met temperaturen die vlotjes richting 25 graden gaan, is ook het ijsjesseizoen gearriveerd. Dat vinden ze bij Nike ook, want zij sloegen de handen in elkaar met ijsjesmerk Ben & Jerry's.

Het resultaat van die opmerkelijke samenwerking? Een kleurrijke variant van de Dunk Low-sneaker die de toepasselijke naam ‘Chunky Dunky’ meekreeg, geïnspireerd door Ben & Jerry’s bekende bananenroomijs.

Wij worden in elk geval spontaan vrolijk van de felgekleurde sportschoenen in de typische Ben & Jerry’s kleuren. De goede kijker spot de groene weilanden waar de Ben & Jerry’s koeien grazen op de zijkant van de sneaker en de voorkant is gekleurd met prachtig hemelsblauw. Nike’s iconische Swoosh kreeg een gele kleur, en daaromheen vind je een weinig subtiele koeienprint.

Daar stopt de pret echter niet, want ook de binnenkant van deze sneaker is er eentje om vrolijk van te worden dankzij z’n opmerkelijke tie dye printje.

De ultieme kers op de taart? De verpakking! De sneakers worden immers niet verpakt in een klassieke schoendoos, maar in een grote Ben & Jerry’s pot!

Helemaal wild van dit ontwerp? Dan is snel zijn de boodschap. De sneakers worden immers in superbeperkte oplage op de markt gebracht. Vanaf 23 mei kan je ze in enkele sneakerwinkels kopen, op 26 mei zijn ze beschikbaar op de SNKRS-app. Prijskaartje? Om en bij de 100 euro.