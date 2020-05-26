Nu al gespot: dé opvallende haartrend voor deze zomer Valerie Wauters

26 mei 2020

14u49

Bron: Glamour 1 Style ‘Rogue hair’ belooft de ultieme haartrend voor deze zomer te worden. Wij vertellen je graag meer over deze coupe die rechtstreeks uit de nineties lijkt te komen en geïnspireerd werd door een personage uit de film ‘X-Men’.

Ken je Rogue nog? Het personage uit de ‘X-Men’-films, gespeeld door actrice Anna Paquin, heeft (naast de gave om levenskracht uit een ander te zuigen) één opvallend kenmerk en dat zijn de twee anders gekleurde lokken vooraan langs haar gezicht.

Op Instagram zie je steeds meer influencers met een gelijkaardig kapsel opduiken, en ook heel wat celebrities hebben zich de trendy coupe al aangemeten. Zo bleken onder anderen Dua Lipa en Kylie Jenner al fan van de trend.

Wil je zelf aan de slag gaan, dan kan dat op deze manier. Al raden we aan om je ‘rogue’ alleen thuis te proberen als je voor een donkere of felle kleur kiest. Wie met bleach aan de slag gaat doet dat op eigen risico of roept best de professionele hulp in van een kapper.

1. Gebruik een kam en selecteer daarmee twee secties haar van ongeveer 1 centimeter breed aan de voorkant van je coupe, rond je gezicht.

2. Doe de rest van je lokken die je niet wil kleuren in een staartje. Voor de zekerheid kan je de scheiding tussen beide secties haar insmeren met wat vaseline, om te voorkomen dat er per ongeluk verkeerde plukjes haar gekleurd worden.

3. Breng de haarkleuring aan van wortel tot punten en volg daarbij goed de instructies op de verpakking.

4. Was de kleuring er weer uit en droog in een stijl naar keuze.