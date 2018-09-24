North West maakt catwalkdebuut Margo Verhasselt

24 september 2018

10u57

Bron: Vogue.nl 0 Style North West liep dit weekend voor het eerst mee in een heuse modeshow als model. De vijfjarige dochter van Kim Kardashian en Kanye West treedt daarmee in de voetsporen van tante Kendall Jenner.

De oudste dochter van Kim en Kanye kreeg in juli al haar eerste echte modeklus voor het Italiaanse modehuis Fendi. Toen ging ze op de foto met haar mama Kim en oma Kris Jenner. Maar nu was ze ook voor het eerst op de catwalk te zien. North liep mee in de L.O.L Surprise Fashion Show in Los Angeles, geen bekend mode- maar wel speelgoedmerk. Het merk staat bekend om de verkoop van poppen. De kinderen van beroemdheden paradeerden dan ook verkleed als hun favoriete pop op de catwalk.