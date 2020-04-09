Nike en New Balance zullen mondmaskers maken van ... sneakers Nele Annemans

09 april 2020

15u52 6 Style Veel modemerken dragen momenteel hun steentje bij om verzorgend personeel van mondmaskers en andere beschermkledij te voorzien. Ook sportmerken New Balance en Nike springen in de bres, al gaan zij nog een stapje verder. Ze gebruiken immers het materiaal van hun sneakers om de mondmaskers en pakken te maken.

Yves Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Gucci, Dior, Louis Vuitton, Prada .. het zijn maar enkele van de vele luxueuze modehuizen die momenteel te hulp schieten om gezondheidsinstellingen te voorzien van mondkapjes. Ook meer mainstream merken als Mango, Zara en H&M springen mee op de kar en zijn volop bezig met het maken van mondmaskers en andere beschermende kledij.

En nu gaan dus ook sportmerken Nike en New Balance helpen om het dreigend tekort aan mondmaskers tegen te gaan. Wat opvalt aan hun actie? Ze zullen het materiaal dat ze normaal gebruiken om hun sneakers te produceren nu aanwenden voor de beschermkledij.

Zo maakt Nike er in samenwerking met de Oregon Health & Science University gebruik van om doorzichtige schermen te fabriceren die het gezicht volledig bedekken.

New Balance kondigde vorige week dan weer aan dat ze klaar zijn met het prototype van hun mondmasker en dat ze er binnenkort 100.000 zullen verdelen over de ziekenhuizen in Amerika. Zij zijn ook nog volop bezig met de productie van beschermende pakken en voetbeschermers.