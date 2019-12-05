Nike en Dior tonen exclusieve sneaker Margo Verhasselt

05 december 2019

12u16 0 Style De samenwerkingen van luxemerken en sportgiganten schieten tegenwoordig als paddenstoelen uit de grond. Adidas sloeg de handen ineen met Prada en ook Dior ging in zee met Nike en van die laatste samenwerking krijgen we eindelijk resultaat te zien.

In november werd aangekondigd dat Nike en Dior de handen ineen sloegen en samenwerkte aan een exclusieve Air Jordan. En die krijgen we nu eindelijk te zien. De Air Jordan 1 High OG Dior werd door Kim Jones, de creatief directeur van de mannencollectie van het modehuis, de catwalk opgestuurd op zijn Pre-Fall 2020 show in Miami.

Het Nike-model wordt nu voor het eerst in ‘Dior Grey' uitgebracht. Op de bovenkant van de sneaker prijkt het Dior-Nike logo waarmee eerder al geteased werd. “Ik hou ervan om verschillende werelden en ideeën met elkaar te mixen – en Air Jordan en Maison Dior staan allebei voor absolute excellentie in hun vakgebied”, reageerde Kim Jones al enthousiast. Al is niet iedereen het daarmee eens.

Op sociale media wordt gespot met de exclusieve samenwerkingen en worden ze ook wel lui genoemd. De merken ontwerpen immers geen nieuw stuk, maar passen hier en daar een goed werkende klassieker aan.