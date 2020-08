Nieuwe sneakers van Kanye West en Adidas onder vuur: “Pure heiligschennis”

Horrible name choice for a shoe. Israfil is one of the four archangels in Islam. The one Muslims believe will blow into the trumpet to signal Qiyamah (the Day of Judgment), in Jerusalem.



.@adidas - you should have done your homework. Not too late to fix this. #ComeOnMan https://t.co/e0aRhyhWo5

Abed A. Ayoub(@ aayoub)