Nieuwe sneakercollectie brengt ode aan Frida Kahlo LDC

29 juni 2019

14u11 0 Style Frida Kahlo is één van de bekendste kunstenaars uit Mexico en blijft ook vandaag veel mensen inspireren. Zo ook het schoenenlabel Vans. Het merk pakt immers uit met sneakers met een kunstwerk van Kahlo op.

De limited edition collectie bestaat uit 3 verschillende modellen, gebaseerd op de populaire Vans-schoenen zoals de OG Ski8-Hi LX, de Authentic LX en de Slip-On LX. Op elk paar staat een beroemd schilderwerk van Frida Kahlo. Zo heb je de keuze tussen 2 zelfportretten - ‘Self-Portrait with Thorn Necklace and Hummingbird’ en ‘Las Dos Fridas’ - of een stilleven met een watermeloen. Die laatste verwijst naar het kunstwerk Viva la Vida.

De 3 schoenen komen uit onder de naam Vans Vault, de luxelijn van Vans die geregeld projecten aangaat met musea en kunstenaars. De modellen geïnspireerd op Kahlo zijn vanaf vandaag verkrijgbaar in geselecteerde filialen. Voor informatie over de voorraad neem je het best contact op met de winkels.