Nieuwe online shop zet Belgische interieurspullen in de kijker (+ 5 andere leuke adresjes) Liesbeth De Corte

15 juni 2020

13u12 0 Style Tijdens de coronaperiode is gebleken dat lokaal shoppen belangrijker is dan ooit. The Design Lab komt daarom als geroepen. Deze nieuwe webshop richt zich op interieurliefhebbers en - nog belangrijker - bevat enkel 100 procent Belgische decoratiestuks.

De spiksplinternieuwe webshop werd opgericht door Inge Van Herck. Zij is geen groentje in de deco-wereld, want vijftien jaar geleden lanceerde ze al haar eigen accessoiremerk, Noir & Blanc. The Design Lab is een online walhalla waar je digitaal kunt snuisteren tussen vazen, kussens, kandelaars, fauteuils, bijzettafeltjes en een heleboel andere accessoires.

Wie liever een fysieke winkel bezoekt, om zetels uit te testen en met eigen ogen spullen te beoordelen, kan terecht in de showroom in in Sint-Denijs-Westrem. Of je kan een afspraak maken voor persoonlijk advies. Dan komt een interieurexpert langs bij je thuis met enkele items, op basis van al je wensen. Uiteindelijk beslis je zelf welke stukken je wilt behouden en welke niet.

Meer info vind je op de website. Het adres: Poortakkerstraat 7, 9051 Sint-Denijs-Westrem.

Zin om nog meer interieurspullen te shoppen? We sommen nog enkele leuke adressen en merken op, allemaal van eigen bodem.

Bautier

Dit Belgische merk werd in 2013 opgericht door designer Marina Bautier. Je vindt er een ruim aanbod van elegante, minimalistische houten meubels, die ontworpen worden door Bautier en geproduceerd worden door een Duits familiebedrijf. Alle accessoires worden met de hand gemaakt in de workshop in Brussel.

Meer info vind je op de website. Het adres: 314 chaussée de Forest, 1190 Brussels.

By.noon

In 2016 startte Joke Martin haar eigen label: By.noon. Dat bestaat uit verschillende collecties kussens, die Joke in haar atelier maakt en met de hand beschilderd.

Meer info vind je op de website.

Straff Design

Straff Design werd opgericht door Tomas Aelterman, die een achtergrond heeft in design en metaalbewerking. Verwacht je aan een heel breed aanbod: van houten planken om aan de muur te bevestigen, over een vuurschaal voor in de tuin tot ‘little keepers’, kleine bakjes die je aan de muur kunt hangen om bloemen, planten en keukengerei te bewaren. En een leuk weetje: alles is met de hand gemaakt.

Meer info vind je op de website.

By Anouk

De Antwerpse Anouk Taeymans had één grote droom: zelf interieurspullen ontwerpen én verkopen. Die droom kwam uit toen ze enkele jaren geleden een label startte: By Anouk. Onder die naam verkoopt ze nu haar eigen designs, zoals rekjes en krukjes, maar ook meubels van andere Belgische merken.

Meer info vind je op de website.

Fragmenture

Lies Van Kerckhove studeerde af als architecte en meubelontwerpster en richtte in 2014 haar studio Fragmenture - een samentrekking van fragments en architecture - op. Sindsdien ontwerpt ze meubelen, objecten én interieurs.

Meer info vind je op de website.