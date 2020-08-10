Nieuwe filter tovert je hond om tot een schattig Disney-figuur Liesbeth De Corte

10 augustus 2020

15u11

De overgrote meerderheid van foto's op sociale media zijn bewerkt met een filter. Leuk om een post te pimpen of jezelf te voorzien van een gekke bek. Dankzij een filter op Snapchat kan je zelfs je hond een schattige transformatie geven: de functie maakt van je huisdier een Disney-figuurtje.

Snapchat heeft een filter gemaakt die toont hoe je hond er zou uitzien als cartoon. Een zekere Danielle Sugden kwam deze functie tegen en was zodanig enthousiast dat ze besloot om hem te delen in een Facebookgroep genaamd Dogspotting Society. “Voor zij die het niet weten ... Snapchat heeft een nieuwe filter en die geeft je hond een Disney-make-over”, zo kondigde ze haar nieuwtje aan.

Tegelijk deelde Sugden een foto van haar twee honden, twee Samojeden, en riep ze andere Facebookgebruikers op om hetzelfde te doen. Met succes. De post verzamelde al meer dan 16.000 likes en 6.000 reacties. Heel wat mensen gebruikten de filter en toonden het resultaat.

Het gaat om de filter genaamd ‘cartoon face’. Die werd niet gemaakt door Disney, maar de uiteindelijke foto’s hebben wel wat weg van animatiefilms als ‘Lady en de Vagebond’, ‘101 Dalmatiërs’, ‘Bolt’ of ‘Corgi’.

Ook uittesten? Open de app Snapchat en klink op het gezichtje onderaan rechts. Tik vervolgens op het vergrootglas, zodat je kan zoeken naar ‘cartoon face’. Als je de filter gevonden hebt, richt je simpelweg je camera op je hond en de grote geanimeerde ogen zouden moeten verschijnen. Say cheese! Ter info: we hebben de app uitgetest en bij mensen werkt het eveneens vlotjes. Bij een kat is het helaas noppes.