Nieuw jaar, nieuwe garderobe: deze 4 merken moet je in het oog houden Margo Verhasselt

14 januari 2020

10u12 6 Style Een nieuw jaar mag al eens gepaard gaan met een nieuwe garderobe. Dankzij Instagram wordt het soms moeilijk om nog een heldere blik te houden op welke leuke merken er nu bijkomen. Wij zijn zo lief geweest om de 4 leukste nieuwe merken voor het nieuwe jaar op te sommen, zodat jij zelf niet meer op zoektocht moet gaan.

Nodaleto

Voor schoenen die je zal aanbidden en nog jaren graag zal zien moet je bij Nodaleto zijn. Dit door de jaren 1970 geïnspireerde merk staat bekend voor hun Mary Janes in talrijke kleuren. Heb je een iets traditionelere smaak? Dan hebben ze ook klassiek paar in het zwart.

With Jé​an

Ieder stuk dat door het Australische label ontworpen wordt, is ethisch en ecologisch. Zo gebruiken ze alleen natuurlijke stoffen zoals katoen, linnen en kunstzijde. Het merk mag dan wel Australisch zijn, de twee vrienden halen hun inspiratie uit Frankrijk. Er komt in hun collecties dan ook altijd veel witte kant en heel wat zomerjurkjes terug.

DÔEN​

Krijg je maar niet genoeg van de nonchalante, dromerige Californische stijl? Dan is DÔEN iets voor jou. Denk: prachtige satijnen nachtkleedjes en rijkelijk bedrukte maxi-jurken. Daarnaast is het een bijzonder leuk merk voor mama’s in spe. Het merk heeft een stijlvolle zwangerschapslijn waarbij je je stretchbroeken kan inruilen voor leuke blousjes en jurkjes.

Nanushka

Dit merk uit Boedapest doet het al enkele jaren bijzonder goed in de kleerkast van menig fashionista. Maar recent kreeg het merk een make-over dankzij Instagram. Ze werden minimalistischer en meer verfijnd. Daarnaast focust het merk op subtiele prints en werken ze met materialen als vegan leder om ook ethisch verantwoord te blijven.