Niet marginaal, wel eighties rocker chic: het rebelse nektapijtje is terug van weggeweest
We kennen het hier als een ‘matje’ of een ‘nektapijtje’, maar elders ter wereld noemen ze het ‘de mullet’. Je kent de coupe wel: korte lokken aan de zijkanten van het hoofd, een rommelige froufrou vooraan en achteraan lange lokken die de nek bedekken. ‘Business up front, party in the back’ is een vaak gemaakt grapje.
Veel ‘business’ is er niet aan de mullet. Bij de haarstijl denken we terug aan rockers als Patti Smith, Rod Stewart of David Bowie, die de look in de seventies en eighties hip maakten. Toen al straalde de coupe rebellie en androgynie uit. Een decennium later kreeg de mullet een marginaal bijsmaakje. Misschien sinds de stijl opgepikt werd door countryzangers als Billy Ray Cyrus. Of misschien omdat hij bij ons te zien was in de verfilming van ‘De Helaasheid der Dingen’, het verhaal over een Vlaamse familie van alcoholisten en luilakken.
Een geluk bij een ongelukje
Van dat marginale imago is er nu geen sprake meer. En aan die glorieuze comeback werkt de mullet al eventjes. Twee jaar geleden gaf ontwerper Virgil Abloh zijn modellen nektapijtjes voor de lente/zomer 2018-show van zijn label Off-White. Gucci bracht de look in zijn preherfstcollectie voor 2019. En sinds november 2019 zien we de mullet bij popfenomeen Billie Eilish. Zij noemt het kapsel een ‘geluk bij een ongelukje’: “Toen ze mijn haar groen kleurden, hebben ze de helft ervan afgebrand”. Maar sindsdien is de mullet weer hip, hot en happening.
Want ook celebrity’s als Miley Cyrus en actrice Maisie Williams – Arya Stark in Game of Thrones – kiezen voor een nektapijtje, maar dan in een lichtblonde, rommelig opgeknipte variant. Joe Exotic, ster van de docuserie ‘Tiger King’ op Netflix, zorgt dan weer sinds maart voor meer mullet in de media. En ook op Instagram komt de pittige coupe steeds vaker voorbij in alle mogelijke kleuren en variaties.
How to mullet
Hoe je hem draagt? De mullet is voorbestemd om er rommelig, rebels en ongekamd uit te zien, liefst met een warrige froufrou. Gustav Fouche, haarstylist van de sterren, vertelt aan Metro UK dat een hedendaags nektapijtje zacht golvend of krullend haar vereist, of op z’n minst genoeg textuur. Heb je dat van nature, dan is de mullet het ultieme no-effort kapsel. “Je kan de mullet gewoon aan de lucht laat drogen en daarna wat zeezoutspray toevoegen”, zegt de haarstylist van Maisie Williams aan The Independent. Om de pittige snit te behouden, ga je wel het best om de vijf tot zes weken bij de kapper langs, tipt BV-kapper Jochen Vanhoudt aan Het Nieuwsblad.
Om het extra leuk te maken, kan je met een portie kleur wat dimensie toevoegen aan je nektapijt. Valerie Maine van het Londense haarsalon Live True Londen raadt bijvoorbeeld lichtere lokken bij een donkere uitgroei, een balayage met karameltinten of rode lokken met highlights aan, lezen we bij Metro UK. En bonus: omdat je een mullet net niet met een haardroger moet stylen, krijgen je gekleurde haren het niet extra zwaar te verduren.
Alsjeblieft, nog een portie inspiratie
