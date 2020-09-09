Exclusief voor abonnees
Niet elke piercing past bij elk oor: onze piercer legt uit hoe je de ‘curated ear’-trend toepast
Earcandy. Curated ear. Constellation ear. Het zijn allemaal termen voor één en dezelfde trend, waarbij het oor gesierd wordt door verschillende piercings. En dan hebben we het niet over enge stalen pinnen, wel over sierlijke ringetjes, verfijnde steentjes en vrouwelijke diamanten. Wat tegenwoordig enorm in trek is? Een beredeneerde plaatsing, met juwelen die je oor flatteren. Dat merkt ook Anna Paland, zaakvoerster bij tattoo- en piercingzaak Pirate Piercing. “Mensen willen steeds meer piercings in hun oor en daarvoor vragen ze ook meer dan ooit onze mening. Wat past mooi bij de juwelen die ik al heb? Waar moet ik een piercing plaatsen die bij m’n oor past?”
Gouden combinatie
Een verklaring voor de trend moet je niet ver zoeken. “Instagram heeft een grote invloed. Het sociale medium staat bomvol foto’s van mensen met een oor vol piercings. Bovendien is het hip om zo veel mogelijk juwelen samen te dragen. Niet één gouden ketting, maar drie over elkaar. Dat zie je ook bij de oren. We nemen geen genoegen meer met één oorbel, maar willen verschillende ringetjes en piercings.”
“Je kan er ook je eigen draai aan geven door te kiezen voor opvallende combinaties of specifieke juwelen die passen bij jouw stijl. Dat is een enorm pluspunt”, meent Paland. “Het is dus een gouden combinatie van mee zijn met de trend en er tegelijk een individuele invulling aan geven.”
(Lees verder onder de foto.)
Anatomie
De klant is koning, maar de piercer heeft dus ook iets in de pap te brokken. “Bij een persoonlijke consultatie zetten we niet zomaar een gaatje, maar we kijken welke piercing bij het oor past. Veel klanten brengen een foto mee van wat ze mooi vinden, daarna beoordelen wij of het anatomisch mogelijk is. Oren zijn namelijk heel verschillend. Wat mooi is bij de ene, kan er gek uitzien bij de andere. Soms is het zelfs onmogelijk. Stel: je wil een industrial piercing, een lange staaf die je oor bovenaan diagonaal doorkruist. Maar als je helix – het bovenste stukje kraakbeen van je oor – heel bol staat, zou de staaf voortdurend tegen je helix aanwrijven en een doorligwonde creëren. In dat geval kunnen we de vraag weigeren of voorstellen om het staafje wat te plooien en te polijsten zodat de industrial piercing toch mooi aansluit bij je oor.”
(Lees verder onder de foto.)
Een lichaamsbouw kan je onderverdelen in vier types, dat maakt het relatief makkelijk om kledingadvies te geven. Maar bij een oor heb je honderden verschillende categorieënAnna Paland, zaakvoerster bij Pirate Piercing.
Wil jij graag weten welke piercings bij je oor passen? Wij ook. Maar jammer genoeg kan Paland geen concrete suggesties geven. “Een lichaamsbouw kan je onderverdelen in vier types: de appel, peer, plank en zandloper. Dat maakt het relatief makkelijk om kledingadvies te geven. Maar bij een oor heb je honderden verschillende categorieën, en kan je dus ook honderden suggesties geven.”
“Soms komt het aan op een verschil van twee millimeter dat bepaalt of je met een piercing staat of niet”, vertelt de piercer. “Je maakt dus best een afspraak bij een piercer met een goede reputatie. Iemand die hoogwaardige juwelen gebruikt, goed is opgeleid en waarbij je je op je gemak voelt. Tijdens het kennismakingsgesprek kan je vertellen wat je mooi vindt, overleggen wat mogelijk is en een volgende afspraak boeken voor de effectieve piercing.”
Benieuwd naar een voorbeeld? In de naam van de wetenschap en de journalistiek vroegen we Paland om de oortjes van redactrices Roxanne en Stéphanie onder de loep te nemen.
Paland: “Roxanne draagt al een zilveren oorbel. Ik vermoed dat ze dus een voorkeur heeft voor deze tint én voor ringen. Daarom zou ik er nog een paar steken. Wat de steentjes betreft, zou ik aanraden om voor opaal en parel te gaan, die passen mooi bij het witgoud. Haar tragus - het stukje kraakbeen dat vlak voor de gehoorgang zit - is eerder langwerpig. Daarom kies ik hier voor een langwerpig geslepen opaal.”
“Het oor van Stéphanie is weer volledig anders. Het bovenste deel, de helix, is vlak en ruim. Daar kan je gebruik van maken door drie mooie juwelen te plaatsen. Bij het driekhoekje waar de oorlel het kraakbeen raakt, is ook voldoende plaats voor twee toffe piercings onder elkaar. De binnenkant van de oorschelp is daarentegen niet zo open. Dat is perfect voor een daith piercing met een ringetje.”
Geduld is een schone deugd
Soms is het ook een proces van lange adem, waarschuwt Paland. Zo’n earparty is niet op één-twee-drie gepiept. “Piercings door het kraakbeen kunnen best pijnlijk zijn, en het duurt een paar maanden voor zo’n gaatje genezen is. Daarom zetten we maar één moeilijke piercing in één oor per keer. Twee of drie makkelijke piercings durven we wel tegelijk te doen. Het gaat dan vooral om piercings in de oorlel. Die genezen relatief vlot.”
Symmetrie = schoonheid?
Perfecte symmetrie wordt vaak gezien als een onderdeel van echte schoonheid. Maar bij een curated ear is het geen must. Paland: “Vroeger kozen mensen voor exact hetzelfde in hun twee oren. Nu is dat minder. Sommige klanten hebben één stoere kant: ze zetten hun linkeroor vol met piercings, maar houden hun rechteroor braafjes met één gaatje. Andere klanten streven naar balans. Ze willen bijvoorbeeld vier piercings in elk oor, maar die moeten niet op exact dezelfde plaats staan. Maar dat is net leuk. Op die manier kan iedereen z’n goesting doen.”
