Nicki Minaj is het gezicht van een anti-pestcampagne van Diesel en daar is niet iedereen blij mee
“Nicki Minaj als gezicht van een anti-cyberpestcampagne? Om wat juist duidelijk te maken? Mensen tonen wat niét te doen? Wat een grap,” schreef iemand op Twitter. Diesel reageerde daarop met “We willen iedereen een hart onder de riem steken die te maken krijgt met cyberpesten, en Nicki is één daarvan”.
But nicki got a black woman fired from her job just cause she criticised her 🤔😕 isn’t this cyber bullying? link
Een paar maanden geleden heeft Nicki doodsbedreigingen geuit aan het adres van een zekere Wanna Thompson, een schrijfster uit Toronto die een artikel had geschreven waarin ze de songteksten van Nicki onder de loep nam. Ook zou ze over die andere vrouwelijke rapper Cardi B geruchten verspreid hebben dat ze een slechte moeder is, wat begin deze maand nog leidde tot een gevecht op New York Fashion Week. Op haar eigen radiostation breekt ze op wekelijkse basis andere mensen af.
Een onbeschreven blad op vlak van (cyber)pesten is Nicki Minaj kortom niet, en dat kreeg Diesel, ondanks hun ongetwijfeld goede bedoelingen, ook te horen. Wat vinden jullie?
You know how tone deaf you have to be as a brand to enlist Nicki Minaj to front a campaign to bring cyber-bullying to light? Who was behind this? Do they live under a rock? https://t.co/2AeMj8dsrO link
@DIESEL y’all made a cyber bully the face of a campaign against cyber bullying. Nicki has sent her fans harrass and beat up people, Nicki has entered peoples DM and insulted them. What is wrong with you? link
But how the hell in @NICKIMINAJ a part of this when that’s what she does the most is bully ppl online smfh .. y’all got to do better link
@DIESEL is making a mockery out of cyber-bullying. There are countless organizations and individuals doing their best to combat the issue and instead of enlisting them you get Nicki Minaj? So irresponsible and counterproductive. link
N*cki and Gucci starring in an anti-cyber bullying campaign is how I know there’s not enough Black people in positions of power within the fashion industry. link
