Nicki Minaj is het gezicht van een anti-pestcampagne van Diesel en daar is niet iedereen blij mee

    • TVM
Diesel
Style Het Italiaanse kledingmerk Diesel heeft een aantal celebs zoals Bella Thorne, Gucci Mane en Nicki Minaj gekozen als gezicht van hun nieuwe #DieselHateCouture collectie. In de campagne dragen ze kleding met gemene uitspraken op over zichzelf. Diesel wil daarmee een statement maken tegen cyberpesten, maar vooral op de keuze van Minaj komt heel wat kritiek.

“Nicki Minaj als gezicht van een anti-cyberpestcampagne? Om wat juist duidelijk te maken? Mensen tonen wat niét te doen? Wat een grap,” schreef iemand op Twitter. Diesel reageerde daarop met “We willen iedereen een hart onder de riem steken die te maken krijgt met cyberpesten, en Nicki is één daarvan”.

Een paar maanden geleden heeft Nicki doodsbedreigingen geuit aan het adres van een zekere Wanna Thompson, een schrijfster uit Toronto die een artikel had geschreven waarin ze de songteksten van Nicki onder de loep nam. Ook zou ze over die andere vrouwelijke rapper Cardi B geruchten verspreid hebben dat ze een slechte moeder is, wat begin deze maand nog leidde tot een gevecht op New York Fashion Week. Op haar eigen radiostation breekt ze op wekelijkse basis andere mensen af. 

Een onbeschreven blad op vlak van (cyber)pesten is Nicki Minaj kortom niet, en dat kreeg Diesel, ondanks hun ongetwijfeld goede bedoelingen, ook te horen. Wat vinden jullie?

Meer over

Lees meer

Reacties

Je naam en voornaam verschijnen bij je reactie
Door het plaatsten van een reactie, ga je akkoord met de gedragsregels

Net binnen

Alle berichten

Meest gelezen op HLN

Populaire video's

Nieuws

Lees meer Nieuws

Sport

Lees meer Sport

Showbizz

Lees meer Showbizz

Nina

Lees meer Nina

Regio

Lees meer Populair op regio

Bizar

Lees meer Bizar

Geld

Lees meer Geld

iHLN

Lees meer iHLN

Wonen

Lees meer Wonen