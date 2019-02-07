New York houdt eerste modeshow voor plussize modellen Liesbeth De Corte

07 februari 2019

13u45

Bron: WWD, Vogue 0 Style De modeweek in New York is in volle gang, en er heeft al een primeur plaatsgevonden. Voor het eerst werden er tijdens een show enkel en alleen modellen met een maatje meer op de catwalk losgelaten.

De modeshow werd georganiseerd door 11 Honoré, een online webshop waarop volslanke dames naar hartenlust kunnen shoppen. Ter verduidelijking: het gaat dus niet om een merk, maar een online retailer. Tijdens de modeshow zelf showden een heleboel zelfzekere dames trots creaties van onder meer Christopher Kane, Jason Wu, Lela Rose en Zac Posen vanaf maatje 42 tot 48.

Het bekende plussize model Candice Huffine verscheen als eerste op de catwalk in een witte jurk van Christian Siriano. Actrice en transgender Laverne Cox - die je misschien kent als Sophia Burset uit de reeks ‘Orange is the New Black’ - sloot af met een zwierige rode jurk van Marc Jacobs.

Het doel van de show? De modewereld een tikje diverser maken, zegt Patrick Herning, de oprichter van 11 Honoré. “We zijn een organisatie met een missie. We willen dat er meer aandacht is voor diversiteit en inclusiviteit. Hoe kan je dat beter doen dan door een eigen modeshow op poten zetten en de werken van je topdesigners te presenteren?”, vertelt hij aan magazine Women’s Wear Daily.