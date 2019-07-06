Nederlandse tovert haar 66-jarige moeder om tot een hippe influencer TVM

06 juli 2019

10u05

Meyrem Slimani, een Nederlandse stylist, scout en artdirector, besloot vorig jaar haar moeder om te transformeren tot een hippe influencer. Om zo een ander beeld van moslimvrouwen te laten zien en aan te tonen dat je als vrouw kan dragen en doen wat je wil, ondanks je leeftijd en afkomst. Haar Instagramaccount waarop ze de foto's post, heeft ondertussen bij 30.000 volgers.

Aan i-D Vice vertelt Meyrem Slimani dat de rollen vroeger omgekeerd waren en dat haar moeder haar eerst fotografeerde voor haar blog. Na een tijdje begon ze steeds vaker foto’s van hen samen te publiceren en dat had succes. Toen ze voor een betaalde opdracht gevraagd werd om portretten van hen 2 te maken, inclusief styling, ging haar aantal volgers helemaal door het dak. Daarom besloot ze om er verder mee te gaan.

Ze vertelt ook dat ze met de foto’s graag een ander beeld van de moslimvrouwen wil laten zien dan we gewend zijn in de media. “Net als dat er niet maar één soort Nederlandse vrouw is, bestaat er niet één soort moslima of Marokkaanse vrouw. Zowel binnen als buiten de Marokkaanse gemeenschap bestaan zoveel vooroordelen en ‘regeltjes’ over wat vrouwen wel en niet kunnen, horen of mogen doen met hun lijven en levens. Ik hoop te laten zien dat wij dat heel goed voor onszelf kunnen bepalen en ons niets hoeven aan te trekken van wat de buitenwereld of de buurvrouw van ons vindt.”