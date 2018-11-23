Nederlandse snackbar Febo lanceert nieuwe kledinglijn voor de winter TVM

11u13 0 Style Wie af en toe in Nederland vertoeft, heeft ongetwijfeld al eens een kroket uit de muur gehaald bij snackbarketen Febo. Schoenen of jassen uit de automaat trekken zit er nog niet meteen in, maar de Nederlandse keten lanceert sinds vorig jaar welk elk seizoen een eigen kledingcollectie. Deze week pakken ze uit met hun allereerste winterlijn.

De collectie bevat onder andere een trui, joggingbroek, heuptasje, T-shirts, muts, sokken en pantoffels. Allemaal in de kenmerkende rode en witte kleuren van de keten. Prijzen beginnen bij € 9,95 en lopen op tot € 34,95 en zijn nu te koop via de webshop van Febo. Wil je een item uit de collectie in huis halen, dan ben je er best wel snel bij. Want de voorbije seizoen waren alle kledingstukken in een paar dagen uitverkocht.

Febo meldt over hun zelfgenaamde Haute Friture kledinglijn: “De basis ligt hier: de FEBO Huisbasis. Een broek en een trui die samen een ontzagwekkende werking hebben op wat er komen gaat. Ook als dat helemaal nietsdoen is. Sterker nog: juist dan.”

Raymond van Barneveld, de Nederlandse darter, is één van de gezichten van de campagne. Ook Sinterklaas maakt zijn opwachting trouwens.