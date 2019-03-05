Nederlands modemagazine zet eerste virtueel model op de cover TVM

05 maart 2019

17u53 0 Style In de nieuwe editie van de Nederlandse Glamour siert geen model van vlees en bloed de cover, maar een digitaal persoon. De 23-jarige Raven werd speciaal voor het tijdschrift gemaakt door enkele designers. Tal van modemerken gingen het magazine al voor, virtuele modellen en influencers lijken nu écht door te breken.

“Raven is 23 jaar, komt uit Den Haag én Shanghai, houdt van A$AP Rocky en Stella McCartney (want: duurzame mode) en je zou bijna, bijna, zweren dat ze een echt meisje is van begin twintig, aan de vooravond van haar grote doorbraak,” luidt de beschrijving van het digitale model op de website van Glamour.

Hoewel Raven het allereerste Nederlandse virtuele model is, is zij ondertussen al lang niet meer alleen in haar soort. Onder andere Balmain, Weekday en UGG gebruikten eerder al computergeanimeerde modellen, daar hadden we het hier nog uitgebreid over. We schreven toen dat ze hun succes danken aan het feit dat digitale personen natuurlijk een pak minder kosten dan prijzige menselijke sterren zoals Gigi en Bella Hadid. En ze daarbovenop nooit lastig doen. Ze komen niet slecht gezind aan op een shoot, hebben geen uitzinnige eisen en doen altijd braafjes wat van hen verwacht wordt. En daarnaast is het natuurlijk ook gewoon eens iets anders.

Aan RTL vertelt Anke de Jong, hoofdredacteur van Glamour Nederland, dat het best prijzig en tijdrovend is om met een virtueel model te werken. Maar ze stel ook dat “het handig is dat Raven altijd beschikbaar is als we haar nodig hebben.” In het magazine wordt Raven overigens ook geïnterviewd en ze heeft een eigen Instagramaccount naar het voorbeeld van de populaire digitale influencers zoals Lil Miquela.